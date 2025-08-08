Step Up Your Sneaker Collection With HOKA’s Mach X ‘Caged’ Kicks

Breathable, ultra-cushioned and more than ready for your next run.

(HOKA)

Options abound in the world of high-end running sneakers, but you could make the case that HOKA is having the best summer (and the best years-long stretch) in recent memory. The taste-making brand ramps up the technology in its latest release, the forthcoming HOKA Mach X Caged.

HOKA, which hit $2 billion in yearly sales as of 2024, according to Yahoo! Finance and Footwear News, has turned its famously cushioned, rebound-ready footwear technology into rugged hiking sneakers in recent years, among other innovations. And the massively popular brand’s best-selling HOKA Clifton One9 just got a fashion-forward update via a collab with Los Angeles-based Supervsn. The focus to close out summer goes even bigger on performance technology, ramping up the HOKA Mach lineup in the process.

(HOKA)

The Mach X Caged uses a translucent and supremely lightweight layered mesh upper paired with visually striking translucent TPU overlays and microfiber for the ultimate blend of futuristic looks and light-as-air performance. The run-ready Mach line, including the Mach 6, is already heavy on technology for pounding the pavement, as HOKA notes its Mach technology has been “fine-tuned for extra energy return with a super critical foam midsole” and a slew of “speed-focused design details,” the company said.

(HOKA)

Available in both Moss Green and a sleek all-black variation, the latest HOKA sneakers boast a thick, chunky heel designed for maximum rebound, mile after mile. Dual-density foam cushioning pairs with the company’s Pebax propulsion plate for some serious spring in your step, while an extended back heel offers added coverage. Of the Mach X lineup in particular (which can be found for 20 percent off in some cases), HOKA says the design is ultimately a speedy trainer variation that “keeps things light, cool, and fast for next-level efforts.”

(HOKA)

The cutouts found on the sneaker have an eye-catching shape all their own, while the blend of mesh, microfiber and TPU overlays should breathe supremely well while drying quickly. Set for release next week (August 15th, to be exact), the HOKA Mach X Caged are still priced quite affordably at $200 (although some versions of the HOKA Mach X retail right now for under $160). With maxed-out technical specs and forward-thinking design, HOKA seems to have another major footwear winners on its hands (or rather, your feet).