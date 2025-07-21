HOKA Updates Best-Selling Clifton One9 Sneaker With Supervsn Collab

The on-trend sneaker brand teams up with the buzzy Los Angeles label.

If you look closely, you tend to start seeing HOKA sneakers everywhere: Sneakerheads rejoice, as L.A.’s Supervsn is putting its own spin on a modern HOKA favorite with a new collab debuting later this month.

The creative collective and studio, which dabbles in everything from home goods to fashion to gallery exhibitions, is set to trot out its first-ever footwear collaboration at the end of the month with HOKA. The California brand, which sprang to life in the French Alps, has ridden its oversized, cushioned outsole design to $2 billion in yearly sales as of 2024, according to Yahoo! Finance and Footwear News.

HOKA’s Clifton One9, like the fan-favorite Clifton 1, features a seriously cushioned midsole and the brand’s proprietary Active Foot Frame and MetaRocker technology for a smooth transition underfoot. Those features look to carry over to the forthcoming HOKA x Supervsn Clifton One9, which is set to release on July 31st via both brands online.

Three new colorways (vivid Neon Gold, Mantis Green and Ice Grey) join the HOKA lineup via the HOKA x Supervsn Clifton One9, which also feature matching inner heel branding and a breathable mesh upper accented with a small “Supervsn” yellow tag on each pair of sneakers.

What’s clear about these kicks is that as stylish as they might be, HOKA technology should remain present in every step, whether running or urban exploration is part of your daily routine. HOKA also recently teamed with cycling apparel masters MAAP to deliver a sleek take on its trail runner, the HOKA Tecton 2, AcquireMag reports.

According to Hypebeast, the fresh kicks are particularly appealing in that Neon Gold colorway, which features a gradient mesh upper and comes in a very limited-edition offering of just 99 pairs (the outlet notes that makes it the most exclusive pair of HOKA sneakers yet).

HOKA, although offering a wide array of color combinations, tends to keep its lineup fairly versatile, although its 2025 Year of the Snake sneakers took on a vivid black snakeskin-like upper. Collectors will also appreciate the fact that the left sneaker in its latest collab features Supervsn branding, while the HOKA logo adorns the right sneaker across each color.

Priced at a highly agreeable $165 and due for release online in time for prime summer sneaker weather, one imagines the new trio of colorways via the HOKA x Supervsn Clifton One9 are just the latest in a series of major steps forward for the game-changing, fast-growing footwear giant.