5 ‘Year of the Snake’ Sneakers That Channel Reptile Style

Everyone from Adidas to Air Jordan is making hiss-tory with snake-inspired kicks.

(Adidas)

2025 is off to a rip-roaring start if you’re celebrating the Year of the Snake: Everyone from luxury watchmaker Hublot to premium spirits brands Don Julio and Johnnie Walker Blue Label are using the timeless appeal of the snake for inspiration. Air Jordan even dropped an entire Year of the Snake sneaker collection, and it follows that plenty of buzzed-about brands are toasting the Lunar New Year with limited-edition releases. Sneakerheads, rejoice (and make some closet space) because the Year of the Snake is definitely here.

HOKA Restore Chukka and Year of the Snake Collection

(HOKA)

HOKA sneakers are big business at the moment: Just peep the sneaker-clad feet of stylish trendsetters in the coolest neighborhood in your city. The HOKA Restore Chukka leans big into the Year of the Snake with a minimal-yet-eye-catching knit upper featuring a very snake-like pattern. It’s one of multiple models being put out next week by the retailer. Available January 15th at HOKA, $129 – $188

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

(Nike)

Perhaps the biggest sneaker brand in the world pays homage to the Year of the Snake in a way that’s both true to form and yet rare enough to cause sneakerheads to take notice. A color-changing back heel logo plays along nicely with an icy color palette that’s perfectly suited to winter. Available January 29th, $200

KOIO Capri Lunar New Year Sneakers

(KOIO)

Sleek style is sometimes the name of the game as you set out to update your sneaker rotation: KOIO knows this, and turns its latest set of premium Italian sneakers into a tasteful nod to the Chinese lunar calendar. As the footwear brand notes, this pair is “steeped in the transformative spirit of the Lunar New Year.” Available now, $288

New Balance 9060 “Year of the Snake”

(New Balance)

Everyone’s favorite purveyor of chunky “dad sneakers” turns one of its most iconic silhouettes into a bold reinterpretation of the snakeskin pattern. While these are still right at home beneath light wash jeans or cargo pants, they’ve got a little added flair, and that’s not a bad thing when it comes to New Balance kicks. Available January 2025, $150

CLOT x adidas Superstar “Lunar New Year”

(Adidas)

Streetwear and sporty sneakers collide in this update to the iconic Adidas Superstar. These might be the best of the bunch as far as stylish Year of the Snake sneakers are concerned, in fact. Adorned with CLOT’s Silk Royale pattern and featuring plenty of flashy, snake-inspired accents, this pair swerves from the norm in a way that’s sure to stand out, just in time for Fashion Week (and beyond). Available January 10th and 16th, $200