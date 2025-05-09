Swatch Goes Deep With Jellyfish-Inspired Dive Watch Drop

The affordable watchmaker delves into dive watches with a colorful new collection .

After many well-received iterations of the extraterrestrial MoonSwatch, the budget-friendly brand is revisiting the dive watch sector. While Swatch has taken a stab at super water-resistant models before, none have achieved the popularity or staying power of the MoonSwatch, save possibly for the Fifty Fathoms collaboration with Blancpain.

The new Swatch Scubaqua collection hopes to become the next mainstay in the brand’s lineup. Five jellyfish-inspired colorways—black, white, blue, red and yellow—dropped at launch. Their 44-mm cases are constructed from Swatch Bioceramic, a composite material that blends ceramic powder with plastic derived from castor oil. Each features a crown positioned at 10 o’clock that both enhances safety and serves as a unique Swatch signature, while the glow-in-the-dark details ensure readability in any setting.

Being a dive watch, the Swatch Scubaqua’s design is rated for 10 bars/100 meters/330 feet of water resistance. Swatch superfans will also note that the Scubaqua shares several features with the sought-after 1980s-era Swatch Jellyfish, including a completely see-through case and translucent strap, an oversized case and playful palate.

Priced from $150, the Swatch Scubaqua dive watch is available to purchase now.

