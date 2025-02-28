Omega & Swatch Debut Another Wildly Collectible ‘MoonSwatch’

Their latest collab launches worldwide on March 1.

The pedigree of Omega watches, at least when it comes to space flight, is peerless, and it’s being celebrated once again with another edition of the smash hit Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch lineup. The Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch 1965 specifically toasts to the year the original Speedmaster received NASA flight certification, and it once again comes in a highly affordable package.

The 1965 MoonSwatch, set to release worldwide on March 1st, once again features a bioceramic case, this time with a durable 42mm build, plus a very crisp, very Omega-centric black Bioceramic bezel and a white tachymeter scale. While not nearly as flight-ready as the original Speedmaster (which Swatch says demonstrated “unparalleled robustness and precision” compared to other timepieces), the watch makes up for it in great looks and affordability. The watch was even certified on March 1, making the latest Omega x Swatch release even more momentous.

Counters at 10 and 2’o-clock offer a point of distinction from past MoonSwatch releases, with the 10-o’clock counter featuring the top number 19, and the 2-o’clock counter boasting a top dial marking of 65 (together, 1965 nods to the year of Omega’s NASA flight certification). The battery cover boasts a moon marking, while the dial once again bears collaborative logo branding (and a more-than-passing resemblance to a much more expensive Omega timepiece).

The collaboration and each successive launch, including last year’s Earthphase indicator release and special-edition drops like an Omega x Swatch “Snoopy” homage, have sold at lightning speeds and are often tough to find besides global brick-and-mortar boutiques in cities like London and Paris.

In fact, while this watch hasn’t yet hit the market, watches from the first run of the Omega x Swatch partnership tend to resell for as much as nearly five times the original price (an incredibly accessible $260), and that trend shows no signs of slowing down.

As to the latest and greatest edition, both the crown and strap display era-appropriate Omega logos, while the grey hue of the bioceramic dial “evokes the look of stainless steel,” Swatch said. With eye-catching good looks and an eye-catching (low) price, the latest edition of the “playful, down-to-earth take on OMEGA’s legendary Speedmaster Moonwatch” looks set to sell out quickly once more.