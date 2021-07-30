The Best Backpacks For Trips, Getaways and Everyday Carry

Tanner Goods

A return to travel of all types requires the right gear, and if you’ve been off the road for more than a year, we’re willing to bet your packing skills are a bit rusty. Shake off that rust, fire up your sense of wanderlust and of course, get ready to pack in style.

Quick getaways to a bustling metropolis might require a refined weekender bag, but excursions off the grid, even if for a day, require gear with a little more rugged appeal.

Enter our favorite backpacks for summer travel, made from a range of durable and versatile materials. Be it a cooler-backpack combination or a handsome leather pack, there’s a backpack out there for your aesthetic.

The best ones provide compact carrying capacity and even a few style points. You might not have your next trip sorted out yet, but the right backpack makes it easier than ever to get motivated. Check out some of our favorite new backpacks here:

Shinola Runwell Backpack

If you’ve got your sights set on a locale with both rugged and refined appeal (like the well-appointed Shinola Hotel in Detroit, perhaps?), why not really go all in with this remarkable Runwell Backpack? The richly luxurious Navigator leather will only get better with age as you criss-cross the globe. $995

Mack Weldon Ion Convertible Backpack

You likely know Mack Weldon for the brand’s versatile and performance-minded menswear. And the ideal place to store that menswear as you commute from the gym to the office and back home? In the multifunctional Ion Backpack, which also converts easily into a sleek briefcase. Your everyday carry will never be the same. $228

Tanner Goods Holton Leather Pack

Tanner GoodsTanner Goods normally crafts its durable everyday carry goods from waxed canvas and leather blends, but this is the Portland-based brand’s first foray into an all-leather backpack. We love the look and the Hemingway-inspired, rugged style. It's not cheap, but this leather stunner will definitely turn heads. $780

Herschel Supply Co. Insulated Little America Backpack

Add just a touch of flair to your outdoor excursions with this camo-print rolltop backpack. It’s kitted out with a bottle opener and space for 32 cans, enough to satisfy even your thirstiest travel companions. And the Woodland Camo print isn’t half-bad, either. $139.99

Bellroy Transit Workpack

For those more inclined to streamline their everyday carry zipping through city streets, Bellroy is here to help. The aptly named Transit Workpack features a separate laptop sleeve, a sunglasses pouch and a handy front-zip pocket for quick access. It’s ideal for business travel, but also easy to use day after day. $199

Troubadour Momentum Backpack

This stylish, triple-zippered backpack is designed for everyday carry, but its gold zippers add a touch of luxe. The internal pockets separate padded pouch for a 16-inch laptop, and the lightweight, waterproof fabric and lining are designed to keep your gear cool and dry. $275

Carhartt Large Pack 3-Can Insulated Cooler Pack

For those who get thirsty on the trail and fancy a cold beer, Carhartt has you covered. It’s made from a tough-as-nails Cordura ripstop polyester fabric with a water-repellent finish. There’s space for your laptop, but we’re more inclined to appreciate the fact that the design also holds three 12-ounce cold ones. Ready to lace up those hiking boots yet? $119.99

Billykirk No. 297 Standard Issue Backpack

Billykirk always takes great care in crafting durable everyday carry goods that stand the test of time. In this case, the brand’s No. 297 backpack gets an update that’s available exclusively at Huckberry, handmade in Pennsylvania and available in tough, water-resistant waxed Martexin sailcloth. $298

Miansai Santon Backpack

For a more elegant take on the everyday backpack, check out this tobacco-colored looker from Miansai. It's constructed from premium Italian leather and boasts adjustable bridle leather straps, double strap/stud closure, removable laptop sleeve, and interior zip pocket. $275