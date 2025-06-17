These Lamborghini Game Tables Bring Supercar Style To Pool, Poker & Ping Pong

Elevate your game room courtesy of Lamborghini’s luxury lifestyle brand.

(Tonino Lamboghini/Impatia)

Ferruccio Lamborghini’s eponymous Italian automaker is and forever will be known for creating some of the most striking, capable and important supercars of all time, but his son, Tonino Lamborghini, has expanded his family name’s scope and appeal beyond the world of exotic Italian cars. Since he launched the also-eponymous Tonino Lamborghini brand over 40 years ago, the luxury lifestyle boutique has curated a diverse portfolio of high-end goods, including Swiss watches, eyewear, fragrances, coffee, five-star hotels and furniture.

(Tonino Lamboghini/Impatia)

The latest addition to this dolce vita-invoking product range arrives via a collaboration with Italian game table brand Impatia, which has been building bespoke recreational toys out of its Milanese headquarters since 1997.

(Tonino Lamboghini/Impatia)

“The collaboration with Impatia represents the perfect encounter of two excellences, united by the desire to reinterpret entertainment through elegance, innovation, and a competitive spirit,” said Lamborghini in a statement. ” With this exclusive collection of luxury game tables, we celebrate the joy of shared moments, uncompromising style, and a passion for detail.”

(Tonino Lamboghini/Impatia)

Each piece is elevated far beyond anything that you’ll find at a game room outfitter. The “Filotto” billiards table boasts a felt and pockets colored in the Tonino Lamborghini brand’s signature vivid red, as well as a crystal-clear frame. Impatia’s Unootto card table is bolder than ever with handcrafted red leather armrests, a robust marble frame, and a cloth surface made from Alcantara—the same upscale leather and vinyl substitute that’s clad many a Raging Bull interior, including the current Revuelto flagship’s.

(Tonino Lamboghini/Impatia)

But the standout piece in this trio might be the “Lungolinea” ping pong table. With its leather-clad base, polished chrome components, laser-cut Alcantara net, glass top and Tonino Lamborghini red legs, the game room-elevating piece is worthy of a showing at Milan’s annual Salone del Mobile furniture show.

(Tonino Lamboghini/Impatia)

The Impatia x Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition Game Tables go on sale June 20.