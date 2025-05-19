This ‘Black Beauty’ Colt Revolver Just Sold For $1.6 Million

(Rock Island Auction Company)

One of the worlds’ most coveted collector firearms has exchanged hands for the price of a Pagani. A Colt Single Action Army (SAA) dubbed “Black Beauty,” which was recently sold by Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), is now the second-most valuable example of the model extant, having fetched $1.6 million at the firearms specialist’s recent Premier Auction.

(Rock Island Auction Company)

As RIAC points out, several factors contribute to the wild west-era wheelgun’s desirability. Any original Colt Single Action Army in even fair condition will pique interest of firearms enthusiasts, both for the pistol’s role in the American frontier and its frequent silver-screen appearances within the hands of Hollywood legends like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.

But Black Beauty enters the exorbitant valuation echelon due to its connection to Louis D. Nimschke, the renowned 19th-century American engraver who transformed the weapon from a workhorse revolver into a work of art at the peak of a prolific career. The considerable gold inlays—a rarity among Nimschke’s body of work—and a contrasting blued finish made this revolver a suitable presentation piece in 1888 for Mexican President Manuel González Flores 130 years ago. RIAC notes that the gun’s pristine state is what makes Black Beauty a triple threat, as condition is perhaps the single most important factor in determining a classic firearm’s value.

(Rock Island Auction Company)

“If this was a painting, it would be hanging in the National Gallery,” stated RIAC President Kevin Hogan. “Without question, it is the finest example of the most iconic, American-made firearm. They get no better. We’ve enjoyed Black Beauty immensely, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to bring to auction. It’s the kind you never forget.”

Black Beauty’s sale marks the latest landmark moment for the Single Action Army, which also holds the record for the most expensive gun sold at auction. In 2021, the SAA used to kill notorious American outlaw Billy the Kid exceeded expectations by more than double when it sold for $6.03 million at a Bonhams event. If you’re looking for a way to jumpstart a firearms collection, you could hardly do better than by starting with an SAA acquisition.