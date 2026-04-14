This Limited-Edition Leica Camera Celebrates Opening Of Massive New Chicago Store

Priced at $10,900, the camera pays tribute to the 1917 opening year of the historic studio that houses Leica’s latest flagship store.

(Leica)

Chicago shutterbugs have a lot to look forward to with the imminent arrival of a new flagship store from Leica, an occasion that the German camera and optics maker is marking with a limited-edition model.

The 5,000-square-foot, two-floor space, located on the famed commercial corridor that is Michigan Avenue, was designed specifically to echo the Windy City’s unique architecture. That inspo is immediately visible in its Arts & Crafts facade, which is said to draw on the geometric details championed by legends including Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Sullivan. While only interior renderings were visible, it appears that the storefront follows a similar philosophy to Audemars Piguet’s new Miami AP House or Rolls-Royce’s Private Office New York in eschewing a traditional, transaction-based storefront in favor of a more carefully curated and inviting atmosphere. Provided images show high-minded retail spaces featuring cameras, watches, home cinema products, sport optics, and accessories, as well as lounge areas furnished in a mid-century modern style and gallery areas for photographic art viewing.

(Leica) (Leica) (Leica) (Leica)

“Chicago has one of the most dynamic and layered cultural histories in the world, shaped by artists and storytellers who are not afraid to challenge perspectives,” said Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director & Chief Representative of Leica Galleries International. “Photography is one of the most powerful cultural forces of our time; it influences how we see, how we remember, and how we understand one another. We’re excited to become a part of Chicago’s vibrant, creative community and contribute to its ongoing cultural conversation.”

Aptly arriving in conjunction with the opening of Leica’s Windy City flagship is the Chicago Edition 17 in silver wrapped in a boysenberry leatherette. This special-edition camera pays tribute to the 1917 opening year of the historic Perkins, Fellows & Hamilton studio that now houses Leica’s flagship Chicago store and gallery. The base camera, a Leica M11-P, is a refined evolution of the brand’s digital rangefinder, headlined by a high-resolution 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor featuring Triple Resolution, which allows photographers to capture raw files at 60MP, 36MP, or 18MP, utilizing the full sensor area while optimizing for file size or burst speed.

(Leica)

A slew of installations will help Leica celebrate the store’s opening, including Life Unposed by Craig Semetko and works by Alana Tsui and Darren Romanelli. This launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of Leica retail and the 50th anniversary of the Leica Galleries program. Beyond retail, the space will host the Leica Akademie, offering hands-on workshops and classes for creators of all skill levels.

“For our Leica customers, a camera is not a one-time purchase. It is the beginning of a lifelong journey; and these experiential spaces are essential to cultivating and sustaining that relationship,” added Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America. “As we open our doors here, our commitment is not only to present extraordinary innovation and photography, but to foster a creative community that brings people together to create lasting emotional impact.”

Priced at $10,900, the Leica Chicago Edition 17 will be available to purchase exclusively at the brand’s flagship Chicago store beginning April 30, the day of the space’s grand opening.