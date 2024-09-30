Rolls-Royce’s ‘Private Office New York’ Helps Buyers Design Bespoke Cars

Designers and clients work together at the first North American space to create unique Rolls-Royces.

(Rolls-Royce)

The elevated world of Rolls-Royce, makers of the world’s most expensive car (among other standouts) is already a rarified one, both behind the wheel and away from the open road. The luxury British automaker (which also just got into the world of electric cars) is doubling down and giving Rolls-Royce enthusiasts another reason to love the company, thanks to the debut of its Private Office New York space.

(Rolls-Royce)

The appointment-only location in New York City’s Meatpacking District is the first bespoke Rolls studio in North America, following spaces in Shanghai and Dubai (and a Seoul location set to follow later this year). There’s much to love about the opulent setting, which provides a stylish way for Rolls-Royce owners to customize their best-in-class ride.

(Rolls-Royce)

Meeting the “wishes, desires and dreams” of its clientele is a chief focus of the Private Office program, which also boasts a location in the Rolls-Royce home base of Goodwood, all the while only opening its doors to a select few.

(Rolls-Royce)

“The luxurious studio houses a vast array of samples: fabrics, paints, leathers, and textiles in diverse colors and finishes as well as locally-sourced artworks and artifacts, curated to inspire the creative process,” the company said. “During this process, designers and clients work together to create a unique Rolls-Royce which reflects the individual’s tastes and personality.”

(Rolls-Royce)

Every step of the way is carefully curated to result in, well, arguably the car of one’s dreams, the automaker said.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II (Rolls-Royce)

“Once the initial design is agreed upon, they will together follow the progress of the commission and communicate directly with the artisans in Goodwood, who are entrusted with transforming the visions into a one-of-one masterpiece,” the company noted. Going behind the curtain into the universe of Rolls-Royce just became even more exclusive, enviable and stylish.