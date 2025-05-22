This Wild Rooftop Tent Turns A Jeep Wrangler Into A Two-Story Camper

Outdoor tech brand Dometic just made the ultimate overlanding Jeep accessory.

(Jeep)

A clever new overlanding setup rom Jeep just made pitching a tent with stakes and a ground tarp the camping equivalent of slumming it. At the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Jeep’s Mopar-partnered Performance Parts division and outdoor tech company Dometic revealed the Awning and Rooftop Tent (ARTT) concept for the four-door Wrangler. As weight reduction and portability are among the chief concerns when outfitting an overlanding rig, the entire system folds into a lightweight (and shapely) carbon fiber storage shell that attaches directly to the Wrangler’s roof, eliminating the need for a hefty roof rack.

(Jeep)

When ready to use, the ARTT concept includes an easy-to-pitch pop-up inflatable tent that accommodates a queen-size bed, as well as an awning that swings out 270 degrees. The ARTT also takes full advantage of the latest-gen Wrangler’s “Freedom Panels”—i.e. easily removable roof panels—by including a carbon fiber step that covers the console, allowing occupants to easily move between their off-roader and the robust shelter perched atop its roof.

(Jeep)

“The lightweight and compact JPP Awning and Rooftop Tent concept is the perfect accessory for adventure-seeking Jeep Wrangler owners, whether they are overlanding across long distances or decide to go on a spur-of-the-moment quick weekend getaway,” said Mike Koval, senior vice president and head of sales operations, Jeep brand. “We’re excited to see consumer reaction at Overland Expo West to our newest innovative concept for our enthusiast Jeep brand customers.”

(Jeep)

The hardest core of Jeep fans, particularly those who were watching this year’s Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, may have recognized the model on which ARTT was presented as the Sunchaser concept, featuring a “solar flash and satin black” duotone finish. While its roof storage rack was replaced with ARTT, other dreamy equipment worthy of a sunup-to-sundown day of all-terrain thrills includes:

2-inch lift kit

Mopar ILLUMINAT3 off-road pivoting lightbar accessory concept – enhanced for Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Concept vented high-top steel fender flares

Concept side storage boxes with integrated MOLLE panel

Warn winch with custom front winch guard/push bar

37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud terrain tires

Rock rails

Custom two-tone leather seats

Custom leather wrap on mid-bolster IP, door armrest and center console lid

All interior trim pieces painted gloss black

All-weather floor mats

IP multi-accessory rail

(Jeep)

While technically a concept, Dometic’s AART prototype isn’t far off from the brand’s existing line of rooftop tents. Fingers crossed that we see the slick overlanding solution appear in the Jeep Performance Parts webstore soon.