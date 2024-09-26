This Zenith x Hodinkee Watch Contains Ancient Meteorite Pieces

An otherworldly timepiece featuring a unique black moon phase disc and rhodium-plated indices.

(Zenith/Hodinkee)

Zenith’s third collab with the watch aficionados at Hodinkee is one of astronomical proportions. The black tones seen on the chronograph’s panda-style dial were achieved in-part through the incorporation of slices carved from the Gibeon meteorite. The space rock is estimated to have formed about 4.5 billion years ago within the molten core of an asteroid, long before it crashed through Earth’s atmosphere and into present-day Namibia at some point during the prehistoric period, which dates as far back as 3.3 million years.

(Zenith/Hodinkee)

Custom 1911 maker Cabot Guns has had a $4.5 million pair of “Big Bang” pistols containing real pieces of the Gibeon meteorite listed on its website for years with no takers. With that in mind, the Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition For Hodinkee sounds like a steal at $13,500. The right Zenith collector might have even considered paying that regardless of the extraterrestrial matter, as the timepiece is a tribute to a rare prototype El Primero from 1970. As opposed to the blue moon phase discs and gold indexes on other Zenith’s other production models, this watch boasts a unique black moon phase disc and rhodium-plated indices.

(Zenith/Hodinkee)

A more modern feature comes courtesy of the brand new El Primero Caliber 3610, released in 2024. Zenith upgraded its existing El Primero Caliber 3600 with the addition of a smoother calendar movement that shares the same high-beat rate and column-wheel design, maintaining Zenith’s signature 1/10th-second chronograph function. The watch also displays day, date and month beneath a sapphire crystal that’s fitted to a 38mm stainless steel case. Other key features include a 60-hour power reserve, 50 meters of water resistance, and the choice of either a black calfskin strap or a stainless steel bracelet.

(Zenith/Hodinkee)

The Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition For Hodinkee is limited to 200 units, but the pieces of meteorite guarantees each watch is one of a kind. The first 75 examples are available from the Hodinkee shop.