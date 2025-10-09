Yeti Brings The Heat With Brand’s First Fire Pit

This 70-pound burner boasts a Corten steel construction that develops a corrosion-resistant patina over time.

(Yeti)

Peak camping season has come and gone, but upscale outfitter Yeti is breaking out a firepit for those whose outdoor adventures will continue into the colder months.

Though the 70-pound circular brazier boasts the same shimmering metallic aesthetic as Yeti’s stainless steel-paneled V series of premium vacuum-sealed coolers, the firepit is actually made of Corten steel, an alloy that naturally forms a dense corrosion-resistant patina through normal use. Designed in Yeti’s home state of Texas with the help of custom smoker brand Mill Scale Metalworks and crafted in Iowa, the firepit is topped with an all-weather, Yeti-stamped lid and comes with an iron that’s also fashioned from Corten steel.

(Yeti)

To maximize its true potential as an outdoor accessory necessitates the purchase of the Firepit Grill Kit. The package includes two grates: a small circular size for warming or resting when raised on the included support pole, and a large rectangular size for cooking that covers the entire diameter of the firepit but includes space on the sides to stoke the flames or add more wood.

(Yeti)

In a way, the firepit and accompanying grill kit complete Yeti’s “Outdoor Kitchen” line, which already included cast iron pans and skillets, bowls, and even a can crusher. This marks the brand’s first actual cooking implement, at least in its current lineup.

(Yeti)

Priced at $1,000 for the firepit and $500 for the grill kit, both are available to purchase now through Yeti’s website.