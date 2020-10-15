5 Fun Halloween Costumes to Wear This Year

Presented by T1

Social distancing guidelines will surely affect this year's Halloween festivities, but there's no reason the costume show can't go on. Here, five fun and timely get-ups for 2020, from Joe Exotic and Mike Pence to a sexy witch and french maid.

Joe Exotic

Goofy looks like this Joe Exotic costume makes an entrance, jumps out on every group photo, and generally leaves a memorable, if somewhat questionable, impression. Featuring a blue sequin shirt adorned with a black tiger print pattern and attached plush baby tiger, a belt with an attached holster, and a khaki "JoeExoticTV.com" hat with an attached blonde mullet. $99.95

Black Wicked Witch

A sexy Halloween costume isn’t hard to come by. This Black Witch Costume serves an update on a head-turning Halloween staple with a black romper accented by sequin flame details, a removable cross strap collar and a witch hat. $77.95

Adult French Maid

Even if Halloween does get canceled this year, one can stay-in, stay distant, and stay on-theme with a sexy lingerie costume. This three-piece French maid set includes a mesh bra with off-the-shoulder sleeves, a high-waist, open-crotch panties with an attached satin apron and a maid headpiece. $27.95

Debate Fly Wig

This year, Halloween arrives during one of the biggest political seasons ever. Why not add a little humor to the mix and pay homage to the insect that stole the show at the vice presidential debate with this Debate Fly Wig. Suit and plexiglass partition sold separately. $49.95

UPS Pal (For Your Pet)

California Costumes

Make your favorite canine a cute courier with this UPS Pal dog costume, which includes a stuffed front and attached arms, a box and a cap. $18.97