Apple Maps Is Unveiling Big Changes At F1’s Monaco Grand Prix

Apple Maps upgrades are rolling out worldwide, starting with a historic F1 race.

Apple is ready to unveil some major improvements to their proprietary Maps app, and they’re using this month’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix to show off the new features. It’s a timely collaboration given that the Brad Pitt-led F1: The Movie is an Apple production and debuts in theaters on June 25th before making its way to AppleTV+.

Apple is aiming to leave their tech competitors in the dust with the new rollout, announced this morning. The data they’ve collected is being pushed live to both the Apple Maps app (including CarPlay) and their web-interface starting today, no iOS upgrade necessary.

Apple says the upgraded Maps app will create more accurate, realistic and eye-catching 3D models of iconic buildings, imbuing their maps with detailed city experiences for international destinations across the globe, with different graphics for day and night modes. Beyond just delivering a better map experience, Apple Maps will now include time-sensitive celebration events that Apple is calling Detailed City Experiences, and the F1’s Monaco Grand Prix will be the first to get the celebration treatment.

Visitors and locals alike can access Apple’s map of Monaco during the historic Formula 1 race to get map data and routes specifically altered to reflect structures, entrances, pathways and even road closures that are unique to Grand Prix weekend. Whatever changes are made for the race will be mirrored in Apple Maps and when it changes back, it will return to normal.

Combined with driving, biking and walking instructions—including the new Augmented Reality walking directions—Apple Maps is now set to help navigate the smartest routes, even if they’re only temporary and this is just the beginning.

Monaco’s Grand Prix is the first example to benefit from these new features, but cities worldwide will be given the same treatment, using data from event coordinators and local authorities to help everyone navigate iconic gatherings like New York City’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or Oktoberfest in Munich. Keep an eye out for other Detailed City Experiences to crop up all around the globe as the year goes on.