Austrian Model Katharina Nahlik Stuns In New Antoine Verglas Photoshoot

The former Miss Vienna headed to Paris to pose for the legendary photographer.

(Antoine Verglas)

It’s been said that Paris is always a good idea—it certainly was for Austrian model Katharina Nahlik, who can be seen here posing for Maxim photographer Antoine Verglas in the City of Light.

(Antoine Verglas)

“The shoot with Antoine in Paris was very special,” Nahlik says. “There’s something about Paris that naturally brings out a certain femininity and confidence, and Antoine really knows how to capture that in a very effortless, almost cinematic way.”

(Antoine Verglas)

Given the subject’s beautiful qualities, professional photos of Nahlik are always going demand attention—the former Miss Vienna previously stunned in a lingerie shoot shrouded in soft lighting. But her recent photo set by Verglas has a distinct identity defined by sharp edge that was forged with black bodysuits, red stilettos, dark makeup, lots of glass, and a desaturated treatment.

(Antoine Verglas)

“We were playing with reflections, textures, and that balance between strength and sensuality. Shoots with Antoine always feel very intuitive, but at the same time he has an incredible eye and a very clear vision,” Nahlik says. “He is a genius at directing in a way that still gives you space, and he really knows how to find the best angles and moments—a perfect balance between guidance and freedom. I’ve worked with Antoine across different projects, from Paris with Lui magazine to sunrise shoots on the beaches of St. Barths to the skylines of New York City, so there’s a real sense of trust and creative flow between us.”

(Antoine Verglas)

Nahlik was already established when Maxim first met her in 2021, having worn the Miss Vienna crown and been featured in several international publications. In the interim, nothing has slowed down as she’s appeared in campaigns for Guess, walked the runway for designer label Balmain, and graced the pages of Elle, Harpers Bazaar, and, most recently, the relaunched Lui Magazine, a French glossy where more of her work with Verglas will appear. “Right now, I’m focusing on high-end editorials, strong brand alignments, and continuing to build a long-term presence in fashion,” she says.

(Antoine Verglas)

As for her social media, “I focus on quality over quantity and on creating moments that feel elevated, cinematic, and authentic to my brand. I think people respond more to that now than to anything overly staged or forced.” Tap here to check out her Instagram feed—including her beery, Oktoberfest-themed video for Chris Applebaum’s Eats—or simply enjoy the sampling below: