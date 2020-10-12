Bella Hadid Celebrates Birthday By Sharing Boozy Bikini Photos

Getty Images

Bella Hadid celebrated her 24th birthday in high-flying supermodel style by sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

Hadid soaked up some sun with her friend, tech accessories designer Devon Carlson, "clad in a cool and colorful vintage bikini from Eclectic Heartz accessorized with armfuls of Jennifer Fisher bangles, along with layered gold necklaces and pink sunglasses," reports Page Six Style.

“A few Bday elixirs,” Hadid captioned photos of the bikini-clad pair drinking on a dock, while captioning another swimsuit slideshow, "just leave me."

Hadid also shared a photo of her and some pals on board a balloon-filled private plane as they headed toward their beachy birthday getaway.

Hadid also shared an Instagram video of her and pals lipsynching Nicki Minaj's raunchy 2010 hit, "Bedrock" to cap off her Instagram birthday share-a-palooza.