Bitcoin 2025 Day 1: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On May 27

Donald Trump Jr., Strategy founder Michael Saylor and anti-aging pioneer Bryan Johnson are among the speakers kicking off Bitcoin 2025.

Strategy founder Michael Saylor (Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Bitcoin Magazine)

Bitcoin 2025 starts off stronger than the most persistent HODLer’s position on Tuesday, May 27. A nonstop slew high-profile speakers will cover an array of topics, including Bitcoin’s role in the American economy and policy—notably the recently formed U.S. national reserves and legislation—as well technological advancements like mining operations and Layer 2 (L2) solutions, which are designed to address the cryptocurrency’s limitations in scalability, everyday utility and cost.

Steak ‘n Shake COO Dan Edwards is among the first speakers to make an address from the Nakamoto Stage, the event’s largest venue, named for the anonymous founder(s) of Bitcoin. The famed burger chain began accepting Bitcoin as payment in May and is among the businesses that are sponsoring Bitcoin 2025. Other speakers include Donald Trump Jr., crypto entrepreneur and son of President Trump; Vlad Tenev, the CEO Robinhood of commission-free trading platform Robinhood; David Sacks, a prominent tech investor and former COO of Paypal who currently serves as the White House Crypto Czar; Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the co-founders of massive cryptocurrency exchange Gemini who will moderate Sacks’s fireside chat; Michael Saylor, an American entrepreneur and founder of Strategy, which is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin with 580,250 BTC (currently worth north $63 billion); and Bryan Johnson, a venture capitalist and early crypto adopter whose age-defying quest was chronicled in the recent Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

See every speaker featured at Bitcoin 2025 Day 1 below:

Nakamoto Stage

9:00 AM: Opening Remarks (5 min) Speaker: David Bailey, Nakamoto

(5 min) 9:05 AM: A Thriving American Economy With Open & Free Markets (10 min) Speaker: Haider Rafique, okx

(10 min) 9:15 AM: Steak ‘n Shake Bitcoin Story & Updates (10 min) Speaker: Dan Edwards, Steak ‘n Shake

(10 min) 9:25 AM: NH: The First State With a Bitcoin Reserve (5 min) Speaker: Keith Ammon, State of New Hampshire

(5 min) 9:30 AM: How Do We Fund The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? (30 min) Moderator: Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital Speakers: Matthew Sigel, VanEck; Matthew Pines, Bitcoin Policy Institute; Fred Thiel, MARA

(30 min) 10:00 AM: The Bitcoin Act (30 min) Moderator: Lauren Post, Kraken Speakers: Jim Justice, US Senator for West Virginia; Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senate; Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senate

(30 min) 10:30 AM: The Next Golden Age of America (30 min) Moderator: Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase Speakers: Rosie Rios, America250; Chris LaCivita, President Trump’s 2024 Campaign; Brian Jack, U.S. House of Representatives

(30 min) 11:00 AM: The American Super Grid: Built by Bitcoiners (15 min) Speaker: Gideon Powell, Cholla Inc.

(15 min) 11:15 AM: Lower Your Time Preference: Don’t Die (15 min) Speaker: Bryan Johnson, Blueprint

(15 min) 11:30 AM: The First Bitcoiner In Space (25 min) Moderator: Rizzo, Bitcoin Historian Speaker: Chun Wang

(25 min) 12:00 PM: Building The Future Financial Products of America (40 min) Moderator: Kevin Kelly, Kelly Intelligence Speakers: Robert Mitchnick, BlackRock; Hunter Horsley, Bitwise Asset Management; Mike Belshe, BitGo

(40 min) 12:40 PM: Making America The Global Bitcoin Superpower (30 min) Moderator: Miles Jennings, a16z crypto Speakers: Bo Hines, The White House; Tyler Williams, United States Department of the Treasury

(30 min) 1:10 PM: Tokenization: Liquidity, Inclusivity & Efficiency (20 min) Moderator: Eleanor Terrett, Crypto In America Speaker: Vlad Tenev, Robinhood

(20 min) 1:30 PM: Prediction Markets & Truth (20 min) Moderator: Matt Huang, Paradigm Speaker: Tarek Mansour, Kalshi

(20 min) 1:50 PM: The New Declaration of Independence: Bitcoin and the Path Out of the U.S. National Debt Crisis (15 min) Speaker: Vivek Ramaswamy, Vivek for Ohio

(15 min) 2:05 PM: A Message from U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security (5 min) Moderator: Paul Grewal, Coinbase

(5 min) 2:10 PM: Lummis + Coinbase Fireside (40 min) Moderator: Paul Grewal, Coinbase Speaker: Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senate

(40 min) 2:50 PM: Stablecoins: Separating Money & State? (40 min) Moderator: Cody Carbone, The Digital Chamber Speakers: Sam Kazemian, Frax; Tom Emmer, US House of Representatives; David Marcus, Lightspark; Senator Bill Hagerty, United States Senate

(40 min) 3:30 PM: Advancing Bitcoin Bills in Congress (30 min) Moderator: Grant McCarty, Bitcoin Policy Institute Speakers: Byron Donalds, US House of Representatives; Bryan Steil, US House of Representatives; Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase

(30 min) 4:00 PM: Fireside: David Sacks (30 min) Moderator: Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini Speaker: David Sacks, The White House

(30 min) 4:30 PM: Uncancelable: Bitcoin, Rumble & Free Speech Technology (30 min) Speakers: Don Trump Jr.; Chris Pavlovski, Rumble Inc

(30 min)

Mining Stage

10:00 AM: Revitalizing Rural America with Bitcoin Mining (30 min) Moderator: Mario Gutierrez, Giga Energy Speakers: Russell Cann, Core Scientific; Matt Schultz, CleanSpark

(30 min) 10:30 AM: How Virtualized Mining is Reshaping the Bitcoin Landscape (30 min) Moderator: Alexis Johnson, Light Node Ventures Speakers: Jeremy Dreier, GoMining; Charley Brady, BitFuFu; Andy Wang, HashWhale

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Bitcoin Mining is for Closers: Miners Vertically Integrating Hardware & Generation (30 min) Moderator: Nishant Sharma, BlocksBridge Consulting Speakers: Rachel Silverstein, Bitfarms; Haris Basit, Bitdeer Technologies Group

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Ancillary Services for Miners: Custody & Insurance (30 min) Moderator: Charlotte Goldman, Proof Insurance Solutions LLC Speakers: Rachel Nixon, IMA; Emma Rose Bienvenu, Evertas

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Hashrate and Headaches: Bitcoin Mining Tax Challenges & Opportunities (30 min) Moderator: Brian Carson, CleanSpark Speakers: Tim Savage, Weaver; Rob Massey, Deloitte

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Tokenizing Hashrate: Derivatives & Securities for Institutional Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Mike Cohen, pow.re Speakers: Emmanuel Montero, Omnes; Arnab Naskar, STOKR; Matt Williams, Luxor Technology

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Restoring Power & Democracy in the Energy Sector (30 min) Speakers: Neil Chatterjee, Voltus; Fred Thiel, MARA

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Strategies for Sourcing Hardware in a World of Hashrate Expansion (30 min) Moderator: Ezra Chang, Synteq Digital Speakers: Alex Bodromian, LuminX; Alan Martinez, JSBIT; Artem Bespaloff, Asic Jungle

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Navigating the Evolving Investor Landscape in Bitcoin Mining (30 min) Moderator: Samuel Dergel, DERGEL Cornerstone Speakers: Rob Samuels, MARA; Jon Charbonneau, Core Scientific; Tracy Krumme, Bitfarms

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Capital Strategy: Mining in 2025 (30 min) Moderator: Brett Knoblauch, Cantor Fitzgerald Speakers: Gary Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark, Inc.; Phil McPherson, Riot Platforms, Inc.; Jeff Lucas, Bitfarms

(30 min) 3:00 PM: Bitcoin Mining Origin Story (30 min) Moderator: Susie Violet Ward, Bitcoin Policy UK Speakers: Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms; Taylor Monnig, CleanSpark; Kevin Zhang, Foundry

(30 min)

Enterprise Stage

10:00 AM: Bitcoin For Corporations Symposium Welcome (3 min) Moderator: George Mekhail, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.

(3 min) 10:03 AM: Bitcoin as the Apex Asset (12 min) Moderator: Dylan LeClair, Metaplanet

(12 min) 10:17 AM: Building a Bitcoin-Centric Treasury (21 min) Moderator: Allen Helm, BTC Inc, Bitcoin for Corporations Speakers: Will Reeves, Fold; Henry Elder, UTXO Management; Shone Anstey, LQWD

(21 min) 10:40 AM: SHOWCASE: The Blockchain Group (12 min) Moderator: Alexandre Laizet, The Blockchain Group

(12 min) 10:54 AM: Corporate Governance & Strategy (21 min) Moderator: Tyler Evans, BTC Inc. Speakers: Patrick Lowry, Samara Asset Group; John Riggins, Moon Inc; Deven Soni, Matador Technologies Inc.

(21 min) 11:17 AM: SHOWCASE: Metaplanet (12 min) Moderator: Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet Inc.

(12 min) 11:31 AM: Financing Corporate Growth w/ Bitcoin (21 min) Moderator: Sam Callahan, Battery Finance Speakers: Norma Chu, DayDayCook; Dean Callas, Next Layer Capital; Symington Smith, SSTR

(21 min) 11:54 AM: SHOWCASE: Strive (12 min) Moderator: Matt Cole, Strive

(12 min) 12:08 PM: Navigating Regulation & Compliance (21 min) Moderator: Timothy Kotzman, The Bitcoin Treasuries Podcast Speakers: Hewie Rattray, Vinanz; Joshua Jung, UPROOT COMPANY; Grant McCarty, Bitcoin Policy Institute

(21 min) 1:03 PM: SHOWCASE: Méliuz (12 min) Moderator: Israel Salmen, Méliuz

(12 min) 1:17 PM: Accounting, Taxation & Insurance (21 min) Moderators: Gabe Higgins, BlockSpaces; Siddarth Bharwani, Jetking; Becca Amilee Rubenfeld, AnchorWatch Speaker: Rob Massey, Deloitte

(21 min) 1:40 PM: SHOWCASE: The Smarter Web Company (12 min) Moderator: Andrew Webley, The Smarter Web Company PLC

(12 min) 1:57 PM: SHOWCASE: Strategy (12 min) Moderator: Andrew Kang, Strategy

(12 min) 2:09 PM: CEO Roundtable: What Happens Next? (21 min) Moderator: Pierre Rochard, The Bitcoin Bond Company Speakers: David Bailey, Nakamoto; Phong Le, Strategy

(21 min) 2:35 PM: Q&A with Michael Saylor (21 min) Moderator: Michael Saylor, Strategy

(21 min)

Genesis Stage

10:30 AM: Bitcoin Communication: Navigating the Evolving Media Landscape (30 min) Moderator: Kristyna Mazankova, BTC Media Speakers: Kelley Weaver, Bitwire & Melrose PR; Gareth Jenkinson, Cointelegraph; T.J. Miller, Self

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Bitcoin Business Innovation in Latin America (30 min) Moderator: Lynne Bairstow, Base Layer Advisors Speakers: Gustavo Flores Echaiz, Swapido; Christian Ribeiro, GOWD; Felipe Servin, Sati

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Success and Challenges with Bitcoin Circular Economies (30 min) Moderator: Brian De Mint, Orange Pill App Speakers: Hermann Vivier, Bitcoin Ekasi; Isabella Santos, Bitcoin Backstage; Roman Martinez, Bitcoinbeach

(30 min) 12:00 PM: India’s Bitcoin Moment (30 min) Moderator: Sagun Garg, Bank Julius Baer Speakers: Abhay Agarwal, GetBit; Siddarth Bharwani, Jetking; Smeet Bhatt, Theya Inc.

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Marketing Bitcoin to the Masses (30 min) Moderator: Susie Violet Ward, Bitcoin Policy UK Speakers: Neil Jacobs, FOMO21.com; Brian De Mint, Orange Pill App; Anil Patel

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Bitcoin as a Digital 1776 (30 min) Moderator: GMONEY, Rugpull Radio Speakers: Erik Cason, Cryptosovereignty; CJ Konstantinos, Peoples Reserve; Nico Moran, Simply Bitcoin

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Building on Bitcoin Without Changing The Protocol: Metaprotocols & Sidechains (30 min) Moderator: Isabel Foxen Duke, Layer 1 Foundation Speakers: Spencer Yang, Fractal Bitcoin; Brian Laughlan, OrdinalsBot; Alec Taggart, Oyl Corp

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Bitcoin L2s: The Search for Native Yield (30 min) Moderator: Michael Terpin, Transform Ventures Speakers: David Tse, Babylon; Jameel Khalfan, Sui Foundation; Rich Rines, Core

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Ledger Keynote (15 min) Speaker: Ariel Wengroff, Ledger

(15 min) 2:45 PM: Securing The Future of Bitcoin DeFI (15 min) Speaker: Joe Suzuki, Immunefi

(15 min) 3:00 PM: Financial Inclusion With Open Monetary Networks (30 min) Moderator: Ali Tager, National Cryptocurrency Association Speakers: Felipe Servin, Sati; Tony Högqvist, Cowbolt; Jeremy Almond, Paystand

(30 min) 3:30 PM: Leveraging Bitcoin’s Values to Shift the Culture in America (20 min) Moderator: Marissa Streit, PragerU Speaker: Daniel Cameron, 1792 Exchange

(20 min)

Open Source Stage

1:30 PM: CLE: Trump Administration’s Bitcoin Policies (1 hr 0 min) Moderator: Zack Shapiro, Rains LLP, Bitcoin Policy Institute Speakers: Cody Carbone, The Digital Chamber; Margeaux Plaisted, CleanSpark, Inc; Brian Morgenstern, Riot, Inc.

(1 hr 0 min) 2:35 PM: CLE: Bitcoin in Public Company Treasuries (1 hr 0 min) Moderator: Anne Peetz, Reed Smith LLP Speakers: Joe Carlasare, Amundsen Davis LLC; Brittany Ruiz, Latham Watkins; Lowell Ness, Perkins Coie

(1 hr 0 min) 3:50 PM: CLE: Mining Contracts, M&A, AI, and Legal Risks (1 hr 0 min) Moderator: Rachel Silverstein, Bitfarms Speakers: Justin Ballard, Texas Energy Group and Emery Energy Partners; Mark Wood, Katten Muchin Rosenman, LLP

(1 hr 0 min) 4:55 PM: CLE: Bitcoinʼs Regulatory Environment and Proposed Changes (1 hr 0 min) Moderator: Hailey Lennon, Fold Speakers: Kristin Stroud, Blockchain & Digital Assets Tax, Deloitte; Anne Peetz, Reed Smith LLP; Stephen Palley, Brown Rudnick, LLP

(1 hr 0 min)

The Deep VIP Vault