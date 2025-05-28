Bitcoin 2025 Day 2: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On May 28

Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are among today’s speakers at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas.

It’s tough to rise early in Las Vegas, a city whose economy thrives on top-shelf nightlife (Maxim and Digital Shovel’s rooftop bash at Resorts World will uphold Sin City’s reveling reputation.) But Bitcoin 2025 attendees will definitely want to pull themselves out of bed at dawn and make their way to the Nakamato stage, where Vice President JD Vance will deliver an hour-long speech that’s undoubtedly the biggest and most anticipated of the conference. As the first sitting vice president to publicly show support for Bitcoin, Vance is expected to focus on innovation, financial sovereignty, and cryptocurrency’s role in the future of America.

Other speakers who will draw crowds include Arthur Hayes of Maelstrom, who’s sure to deliver his unique brand of insightful-yet-provocative commentary as he offers an analysis of market trends and the broader financial landscape, and Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. who will sit upon the “Bitcoin as a Public Asset” panel slated for early afternoon. Michael Saylor, the founder of the Strategy software company that holds a corporation-leading 580,250 BTC (currently worth north $63 billion) will offer insights into large-scale Bitcoin adoption and investment strategies, while Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff’s “Both Sides of The (Bit)coin debate with Urim Capital’s Trace Mayer promises to be a lively spectacle.

See every speaker featured at Bitcoin 2025 Day 2 below:

Nakamoto Stage

8:50 AM: Opening Remarks: David Bailey & Friends (10 min) Speaker: David Bailey, Nakamoto

(10 min) 9:00 AM: JD Vance Keynote (1 hr 0 min) Speaker: JD Vance, The White House

(1 hr 0 min) 10:30 AM: Bitcoin: The Trojan Horse That’s Already Inside The Gates (20 min) Speaker: JP Richardson, Exodus Movement, Inc

(20 min) 10:50 AM: Square Keynote (20 min) Speaker: Miles Suter, Block

(20 min) 11:10 AM: Arthur Hayes Keynote (20 min) Speaker: Arthur Hayes, Maelstrom

(20 min) 11:30 AM: One Year After The Halving: Capitalization & Scaling (25 min) Moderator: Eleanor Terrett, Crypto In America Speakers: Zachary Bradford, CleanSpark; Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms

(25 min) 11:55 AM: Retail Bitcoin Investors & The Front Running of Wall Street (35 min) Moderator: Austin Arnold, Altcoin Daily Speakers: Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood Crypto; Seamus Rocca, Xapo Bank; Dave Ripley, Kraken; Andrew McCormick, eToro

(35 min) 12:30 PM: One Year After the Halving: Diversifying The Infrastructure of Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Brandon Bailey, Second Gate Speakers: Jason Les, Riot; Haris Basit, Bitdeer Technologies Group; Nazar Khan, TeraWulf Inc.

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Innovation First, Reliability Always: Redefining The Next Chapter of POW Mining (15 min) Speaker: Irene Gao, Bitmain

(15 min) 1:15 PM: Lava Loans: Product Announcement (5 min) Speaker: Shehzan Maredia, Lava.xyz

(5 min) 1:20 PM: A New Dawn For Pakistan: History in the Making (10 min) Speaker: Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan Crypto Council, Government of Pakistan

(10 min) 1:30 PM: Bitcoin as a Public Asset: The Rise of New Bitcoin Business Models (30 min) Moderator: MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC Speakers: Eric Trump; Don Trump Jr.; Mike Ho, American Bitcoin; Matt Prusak, American Bitcoin

(30 min) 2:00 PM: The Future Of Finance Runs On Bitcoin (10 min) Speaker: Adam Back, Blockstream

(10 min) 2:10 PM: Bitcoin & Tether: Drinking The Dollar Milkshake (15 min) Speaker: Saifedean Ammous, CEO

(15 min) 2:25 PM: The Revolution Will Be Bitcoinized: AI and Stablecoins (25 min) Moderator: Brian Murray, Craft Ventures Speaker: Elizabeth Stark, Lightning Labs

(25 min) 2:50 PM: The Institutionalization of Bitcoin As a Macro Asset (30 min) Moderator: Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital Speakers: Dan Morehead, Pantera Capital; Dan Tapiero, 10T Holdings + 1RoundTable Partners; Adam Back, Blockstream

(30 min) 3:20 PM: BitBonds: As American as Apple Pie (30 min) Moderator: Tyler Evans, BTC Inc. Speakers: Andrew Hohns, Newmarket Capital/Battery Finance; Pierre Rochard, The Bitcoin Bond Company; Matt Cole, Strive

(30 min) 4:00 PM: Two Goldbugs on Both Sides of The (Bit)coin (30 min) Moderator: Natalie Brunell, Coin Stories Podcast Speakers: Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific Asset Management; Trace Mayer, Urim Capital

(30 min) 4:30 PM: Bitcoin As a Neutral Reserve Asset & The End of The Triffin Dilemma (30 min) Moderator: Jordan Schachtel, The Dossier Speakers: James Lavish, Bitcoin Opportunity Fund; Mark Moss, Market Disruptors; Lyn Alden, Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, and Ego Death Capital

(30 min) 5:00 PM: Leaderless Protocol Challenges: How Are Changes Made To Bitcoin? (30 min) Moderator: Steve Lee, Block Speakers: Harry Sudock, Cleanspark; Tadge Dryja; Charlie Spears, Blockspace Media

Mining Stage

10:00 AM: Mining Masterclass: So You Want To Mine Bitcoin? (30 min) Moderator: Will Foxley, Blockspace Media Speakers: Tommy Walker, EMCD; Chuck L’Ecuyer, Intelliflex; Rami Alsridi, Mining Grid

(30 min) 10:30 AM: Power Optimization: How The Big Boys Play the Power Markets (15 min) Speaker: Nick Hansen, Luxor

(15 min) 10:45 AM: Bitcoin’s Security Model is Under Threat (15 min) Speaker: Jamie McAvity, Cormint

(15 min) 11:00 AM: Power, Payoff & Longevity: Comparing Mining Cooling Systems (30 min) Moderator: Nico Smid, Digital Mining Solutions Speakers: Darren Burgess, bp Castrol; Jeremy Singer, ExxonMobil; Erick Vera, FBOX

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Mastering Treasury Management: How to Accumulate As Much Bitcoin As Possible (30 min) Moderator: Will Foxley, Blockspace Media Speakers: Jeff Lucas, Bitfarms; Drew Armstrong, Cathedra; Salman Khan, MARA

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Improving Mine Management Efficiency With AI, Demand Response & Heat Reuse (30 min) Moderator: Anthony Power, Power Mining Analysis Speakers: Andrii Garanin, Hiveon Energy; Dan Lawrence, OBM, Inc.; Jolie Kahn, AgriForce Growing Systems, Ltd.

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Building Data Centers With Bitcoin Mining & AI In Mind (30 min) Moderator: Taylor Monnig, CleanSpark Speakers: Alex Brammer, Bitfarms; Chris Totin, Cipher Mining; Kent Draper, IREN

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Built to Last: Engineering Robust Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure (30 min) Moderator: Ethan Ellenberg, Moonshot Speakers: Chuck L’Ecuyer, Intelliflex; Matt Lohstroh, Giga Energy; Scot Johnson, Digital Shovel

(30 min) 1:30 PM: The Hardware Arms Race in Bitcoin Mining (30 min) Moderator: Nishant Sharma, BlocksBridge Consulting Speakers: Peng Li, Bitdeer Inc.; Wright Wang, MicroBT; Christopher Crowell, Canaan

(30 min) 2:00 PM: The Impacts of Tariffs on Mining Supply Chains: When 1 Zetahash? (30 min) Moderator: Brandon Bailey, Second Gate Speakers: Matt Lohstroh, Giga Energy; Shanon Squires, Compass Mining; Ghazaleh Barman, Riot Platforms, Inc.

(30 min) 2:30 PM: The State of Digital Mining: Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report 2025 (20 min) Speaker: Alexander Neumueller, Cambridge Judge Business School

(20 min) 3:00 PM: Nation-State Game Theory of Hashrate & Blockspace (30 min) Moderator: Mags Gronowska, PRTI Speakers: Kevin Zhang, Foundry; Francesca Failoni, Alps Blockchain SpA; Filip Primec, NiceHash

(30 min) 3:30 PM: Bitcoin Made in America: Mining Policy Advancements (30 min) Moderator: Colin Crossman, Wyoming Secretary of State Speakers: Brian Morgenstern, Riot, Inc.; Jayson Browder, MARA; Will Paul, Block, Inc

Enterprise Stage

10:00 AM: How Institutional Adoption Impacts On-Chain Data (30 min) Moderator: Matt Crosby, Bitcoin Magazine Pro Speakers: Chris Kuiper, Fidelity Digital Assets; Ben Cowen, Into The Cryptoverse

(30 min) 10:30 AM: What The FIRE Movement Gets Wrong About Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Trey Sellers, Unchained Speakers: Morgen Rochard, Origin Wealth Advisers LLC; Brian Harrington, Fold; Jim Crider, Intentional Living FP

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Wealth Management & Estate Planning With Bitcoin as a Unit of Account (30 min) Moderator: Loren Asmus, UTXO Management Speakers: Zac Townsend, Meanwhile; Shawn Owen, SALT Lending; Sagun Garg, Bank Julius Baer

(30 min) 11:30 AM: From Golden State to Orange State: California Embraces Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Mags Gronowska, PRTI Speakers: Joe Carlasare, Amundsen Davis LLC; Lana Negrete, Outreach Through the Arts; Dom Bei, Proof of Workforce

(30 min) 12:00 PM: A New Wave of Bitcoin Lending Products (30 min) Moderator: Hans Thomas, 10X Capital Speakers: Dhruv Patel, Arch Lending; Pete Janney, NYDIG; Hunter Albright, SALT Lending

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Debunking Personal Finance Myths: A Seed Phrase Isn’t a Financial Plan (30 min) Speakers: Morgen Rochard, Origin Wealth Advisers LLC; Pierre Rochard, The Bitcoin Bond Company

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Bitcoin Banking: Legacy Integration or a Brand New Model? (30 min) Moderator: Julia Duzon, River Speakers: Miles Paschini, FV Bank; Jody Mettler, BitGo; Christian Ribeiro, GOWD

(30 min) 1:30 PM: What’s Next for Bitcoin ETFs? (30 min) Moderator: Patrick Liou, Gemini Speakers: Matt Dines, Build Asset Management; John Hoffman, Grayscale; Kevin Kelly, Kelly Intelligence

(30 min) 2:00 PM: The Future of Bitcoin-Backed Lending with Ledn (10 min) Speaker: Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, Ledn Inc.

(10 min) 2:10 PM: Sovana: Tap Real Estate Equity to Invest in Bitcoin (10 min) Speaker: Sanjay Mavinkurve, Sovana

(10 min) 2:20 PM: BitGo Verify: The Future of Institutional Security (10 min) Speaker: Nuri Chang, BitGo

(10 min) 2:30 PM: Merging Opportunities With Bitcoin & Real Estate To Store Value Longterm (30 min) Moderator: Erik LaPaglia, NextTech Ventures Speakers: Smeet Bhatt, Theya Inc.; Daniel Kodsi, Participant Capital; Austin Alexander, 10x Capital

(30 min) 3:00 PM: Bitcoin As The Hurdle Rate For Investing (30 min) Moderator: Richard Byworth, Syz Capital Speakers: Mason Carter, Acropolis / Early Riders; Marc Syz, Syz Capital; Borja Martel Seward, Roxom

(30 min) 3:30 PM: Seeding Startups To Outperform Bitcoin & Grow The Industry (30 min) Moderator: Michael Jarmuz, Lightning Ventures / Thunder Funder Speakers: Akshat Vaidya, Maelstrom; Nico Lechuga, ego death capital; Greg Carson, Humla Ventures

Genesis Stage

10:15 AM: Understanding The Great Consensus Cleanup As A Non-Technical Bitcoiner (15 min) Speaker: Antoine Poinsot, Chaincode Labs

(15 min) 10:30 AM: Proof of Redemption: From (Prison) Bars to Bitcoin (30 min) Speakers: Justin Rhedrick, Bitcoin Transformation Community; Jill Ford, Bitford Digital

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Privacy is Not a Crime: Free Roman Sterlingov (20 min) Speaker: Jeff Fischbach, SecondWave, Inc.

(20 min) 11:20 AM: Maximize Your Bitcoin Gains With Tax-Advantaged Strategies (30 min) Moderator: Kristin Stroud, Blockchain & Digital Assets Tax, Deloitte Speakers: Jeffrey Li, FinTax; Andrew Gordon, Gordon Law; Jessy Gilger, Sound Advisory

(30 min) 11:50 AM: How Citrea Enables ₿apps (15 min) Speaker: Ekrem Bal, Citrea

(15 min) 12:05 PM: The State of Bitcoin & How We Got Here (25 min) Speaker: Matt Corallo, Block / Spiral

(25 min) 12:30 PM: Power to the Nodes (20 min) Speaker: Matt Hill, Start9

(20 min) 12:50 PM: BTC: Announcing a Quantum-Safe Bitcoin Proof-of-Work Side Chain (10 min) Speaker: Christian Papathanasiou, qBTC

(10 min) 1:00 PM: Tailoring Your Business For Bitcoiners (30 min) Moderator: Bobby Shell, Voltage Speakers: Ben Justman, Peony Lane; Paul DeJoe, Hillbrier Union; Rick Vanderhulst, CryptoCloaks

(30 min) 1:30 PM: How Bitcoin Ends the State’s Monopoly on Violence (30 min) Moderator: Aaron Daniel, Resolvr Speakers: Avik Roy, The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity; Josh Hendrickson, University of Mississippi; Leopoldo Bebchuk, University of Buenos Aires

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Building the Tools For Merchant Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Rockstar Dev, BTCPayServer Speakers: Stephen Cole, Orqestra; Bobby Shell, Voltage; Lyle Pratt, Vida Global Inc.

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Liquidium Announcement (15 min) Speaker: Robin Obermaier, Liquidium

(15 min) 2:45 PM: EXSat Digital Bank: The Future of Bitcoin Banking (15 min) Speaker: Tristan Dickinson, exSat

(15 min) 3:00 PM: Building the Bitcoin Economy: Expanding Utility With DeFi & Infrastructure (30 min) Moderator: Alisia Painter, Botanix Labs Speakers: Matt Luongo, Thesis; Muneeb Ali, Stacks; Jan Smejkal, Xverse; Chan Ahn, Brotocol

(30 min) 3:30 PM: Using Bitcoin to Secure The Ballot in Georgia (30 min) Moderator: Carlos Toriello, SimpleProof.com Speaker: Stacy Scott, Screven County Georgia

(30 min) 4:00 PM: Are Bitcoiners Becoming Sycophants of The State? (30 min) Moderator: Danny Knowles, What Bitcoin Did Speakers: Bruce Fenton, Chainstone Labs; Erik Cason, Cryptosovereignty; American HODL; Casey Rodarmor, Ordinals & Runes

(30 min) 4:30 PM: Role Model Money: Athletes & Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Matt Barkley, NFL QB / Silverlight Asset Management Speakers: Russell Okung, Bitcoin; Cris Cyborg, CrisCyborg.Com; Jewell Loyd, Guard / Las Vegas Aces

Open Source Stage

10:00 AM: Bitcoin Under The Hood for Mass Adoption (20 min) Speaker: Alekos Filini, TwentyTwo Devices

(20 min) 10:20 AM: The Current State of Open Source Funding: Report (20 min) Speakers: Mas Nakachi, 1A1z / XBTOSpeaker; Dan O’Prey, 1A1z

(20 min) 10:40 AM: Neha Keynote (20 min) Speaker: Neha Narula, MIT

(20 min) 11:00 AM: Comparing Trust Assumptions and Security Models Across Layer 2s (30 min) Moderator: Paul Puey, Edge Speakers: Paul Sztorc, LayerTwo Labs; David Seroy, Alpen Labs; Willem Schroe, Botanix Labs

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Covenants: Which Opcode(s) Do Developers Want & Why? (30 min) Moderator: Brandon Black Speakers: Salvatore Ingala, Ledger; Ben Carman, Spiral; Keagan McClelland, Alpen Labs; Orkun Mahir Kilic, Citrea

(30 min) 12:00 PM: State, Settlement & Scaling: Does Bitcoin Need Optimization? (30 min) Moderator: Neha Narula, MIT Speakers: Alex Bergeron, Ark Labs; Keagan McClelland, Alpen Labs; Peter Todd, OpenTimestamps

(30 min) 12:30 PM: The OP_CAT’s Out of The Bag: Will This Introduce MEV on Bitcoin? (30 min) Moderator: Gwart, Blockspace Media Speakers: Weikeng Chen, L2 Iterative; Andrew Poelstra, Blockstream; Post Capone, Post Capone, LLC

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Bitcoin as an Application Platform: The Future of Computation (30 min) Moderator: Jeremy Rubin, Char Network Speakers: Carter Feldman, Psy Protocol; Eli Ben-Sasson, Starkware; Liam Eagen, Alpen Labs; Orkun Mahir Kilic, Citrea

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Billions, Anonymous: Bitcoin’s Next Leap Without a Fork (20 min) Speaker: Paul Sztorc, LayerTwo Labs

(20 min) 1:50 PM: Joltz Announcement (10 min) Speaker: Stephen Dodge, Joltz

(10 min) 2:00 PM: The Status of Lightning: Development, Adoption & The Path Forward (30 min) Moderator: Jordi Montes, Fewsats Speakers: Roy Sheinfeld, Breez; Antoine Riard, TheLab31; Francis Mars, Chain Duel

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Amplifying Open Source Development with AI (30 min) Moderator: Sagun Garg, Bank Julius Baer Speakers: Bootoshi B, Agency 42; Jordi Montes, Fewsats

(30 min) 3:00 PM: Bitcoin Games Hackathon Award Ceremony (30 min) Speaker: Alex Lewin, Fedi

(30 min) 3:30 PM: BitDevs (2 hr 0 min) Speakers: Murch, Localhost Research; Matt Corallo, Block / Spiral; Stephen DeLorme, ATL BitLab; J, BitDevs

Developer Zone

11:30 AM: FROSTR Workshop: Multisig Nostr Signing (30 min) Speaker: Austin Kelsay, Voltage

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Discussing The Blocksize: Have We Found Equilibrium? (45 min) Moderator: Shehzan Maredia, Lava.xyz Speakers: Brandon Black; Murch, Localhost Research

(45 min) 1:00 PM: MEVil: Concern or Hyperbole? (45 min) Moderator: Gwart, Blockspace Media Speakers: Andrew Poelstra, Blockstream; Matt Corallo, Block / Spiral

(45 min) 1:45 PM: Continuing The Conversation: ZK Q&A (30 min) Speakers: Carter Feldman, Psy Protocol; Liam Eagen, Alpen Labs

