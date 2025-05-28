Bitcoin 2025 Day 3: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On May 29

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is set to close out Bitcoin 2025’s main stage with a banger of a keynote.

Jack Mallers (Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Bitcoin Magazine)

The world’s largest Bitcoin gathering has already surpassed its own attendance record, notching 35,00 visitors on the second day of Bitcoin 2025—no surprise, considering that the conference kicked off just days after the world’s premiere cryptocurrency reached a record high of nearly $112,000. It remains to be seen whether organizers’ other headline-grabbing goal—the world record for the most Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions in 8 hours—will also be achieved. The only certainty is that Bitcoin 2025’s final day will be as well received as the preceding two.

Key speakers include Hester Peirce (aka crypto mom), a Commissioner on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) who’s one of Bitcoin’s most sympathetic regulators, as well as Jack Mallers, the CEO of Strike who’s actively bringing unprecedented transactional utility through his work on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Michael Saylor, the corporate bull who’s been a presence throughout Bitcoin 2025, will deliver his largest address of the event from the main Nakamoto stage before Silk Road founder and pardoned felon Ross Ulbricht closes Bitcoin 2025 with a banger of a keynote.

See every speaker featured at Bitcoin 2025 Day 3 below:

Nakamoto Stage

10:00 AM: Hester Peirce Fireside (30 min) Moderator: Hailey Lennon, Fold Speaker: Hester Peirce, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

(30 min) 10:30 AM: Tether + Cantor Fireside (30 min) Speakers: Paolo Ardoino, Tether; Brandon Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald

(30 min) 11:00 AM: EXSat Digital Bank: Unlocking Bitcoin’s Financial Potential (20 min) Speaker: Yves La Rose, exSat

(20 min) 11:20 AM: Building An Onramp To Incentivize The Next Billion Bitcoiners (10 min) Speakers: Olivia Santarelli, Gemini; Christian Rau, Mastercard

(10 min) 11:30 AM: Information Asymmetry: Bitcoin Edition (20 min) Moderator: Nolan Bauerle, Roxom TV Speaker: Mike Benz, Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO)

(20 min) 11:50 AM: Tether <3 Bitcoin (15 min) Speaker: Paolo Ardoino, Tether

(15 min) 12:05 PM: Don’t Trust, Verify: Waning Institutional Credibility & The Rise of Bitcoin (25 min) Moderator: Marty Bent, TFTC, Ten31 Speakers: Dr. Robert Malone, Malone News; Luke Rudkowski, We Are Change

(25 min) 12:30 PM: Is Panama Next? El Salvador Leading The Region For Bitcoin Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Mike Peterson, Bitcoin Beach Speakers: Max & Stacy, Building Bitcoin Country El Salvador; Mayer Mizrachi, City of Panama

(30 min) 1:00 PM: How Bitcoin Can Break the Chains of Economic Imperialism (30 min) Moderator: Daniel Batten, CH4 Capital Speaker: John Perkins, Confessions of an Economic Hitman

(30 min) 1:30 PM: What Do We Do About Quantum Vulnerable Coins? (30 min) Moderator: Guillaume Girard, UTXO Speakers: Jameson Lopp, Casa; Hunter Beast, Surmount Systems Foundation

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Fireside: Nigel Farage (30 min) Moderator: Frank Corva, Bitcoin Magazine Speaker: Nigel Farage, Reform UK

(30 min) 2:30 PM: The Critical Role of Funding Bitcoin Open Source Development (30 min) Moderator: Stephan Livera, Stephan Livera Podcast Speakers: Dan O’Prey, 1A1z; Mike Schmidt, Brink; Alex Li, Human Rights Foundation; Hong Kim, Bitwise Asset Management

(30 min) 3:00 PM: Nothing Stops This Train (20 min) Speaker: Lyn Alden, Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, and Ego Death Capital

(20 min) 3:20 PM: Jack Mallers Keynote (30 min) Speaker: Jack Mallers, Strike

(30 min) 3:50 PM: Corporate Treasury: Why Public Companies Aren’t Worried About Bitcoin Volatility (30 min) Moderator: David Bailey, Nakamoto Speakers: Eric Semler, Semler Scientific; Will Reeves, Fold; Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet Inc.

(30 min) 4:20 PM: Saylor Keynote (35 min) Speaker: Michael Saylor, Strategy

(35 min) 4:55 PM: Not Financial Advice (10 min) Speaker: IN-Q, IN-Q

(10 min) 5:05 PM: Freedom Decentralization Unity (25 min) Speaker: Ross Ulbricht

(25 min)

Mining Stage

10:00 AM: Bitcoin Mining Machine’s Innovation & Transparency is Essential to Future Growth (15 min) Speaker: Peng Li, Bitdeer Inc.

(15 min) 10:15 AM: Excess Power Into Profits: New Revenue Stream for Miners (15 min) Speaker: Andrii Garanin, Hiveon Energy

(15 min) 10:30 AM: Hydro Mining & The Future of Cooling (30 min) Moderator: Colin Harper, Blockspace Media Speakers: Reza Azizian, Ferveret; Rajiv Khemani, Auradine; Darren Burgess, bp Castrol

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Colocation For Retail Miners: Navigating Hosting Agreements and Procurement (30 min) Moderator: Beau Turner, Abundant Mines Speakers: Adam Haynes, Simple Mining; Mason Jappa, Blockware; Timo Steipe, Munich International Mining LLC

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Heatbit Product Announcement: Bringing Mining Back Home (10 min) Speaker: Alex Busarov, Heatbit

(10 min) 11:40 AM: Creative Strategies For Domestic Mining Heat Reuse (40 min) Moderator: Tyler Stevens, Exergy LLC Speakers: Toine, 256 | HEAT Inc.; Michael Schmid, Nakamoto Heating Solutions; Nicolas Drouin, Constellation Heating; Alex Busarov, Heatbit

(40 min) 12:20 PM: Pool Payout Structures: Past, Present & Future (40 min) Moderator: Billy Boone, Simple Mining Speakers: Marko Tarman, NiceHash; Carson Smith, Density Compute & Merkle Edge; Bitcoin Mechanic, OCEAN; Jan Capek, Braiins

(40 min) 1:00 PM: Decentralizing Mining Through Hardware Manufacturing (30 min) Moderator: Colin Harper, Blockspace Media Speakers: Aviral Shukla, Altair Technology; Matt Howard, Solo Satoshi; Malcolm Chen, Chain Reaction

(30 min) 1:30 PM: The Hardware Arms Race in Bitcoin Mining (30 min) Moderator: Nishant Sharma, BlocksBridge Consulting Speakers: Peng Li, Bitdeer Inc.; Wright Wang, MicroBT; Christopher Crowell, Canaan

(30 min) 2:00 PM: From Hash to Template: The Full Stack Mining Blueprint (30 min) Moderator: Bart Mol, Satoshi Radio Speakers: John Stefanopoulos, FutureBit; Aeon, CensorshipResistant.com; Matt Howard, Solo Satoshi

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Mining as a Backbone for an Abundant Future (30 min) Moderator: Susie Violet Ward, Bitcoin Policy UK Speakers: Beau Turner, Abundant Mines; Troy Cross, Bitcoin Policy Institute; Daniel Batten, CH4 Capital

(30 min)

Enterprise Stage

10:00 AM: Accessing Capital Markets With The Bitcoinization of Finance (30 min) Moderator: Christian Lopez, Cohen & Company Capital Markets Speakers: Constantine Karides, Reed Smith LLP; Jonathan Kirkwood, Ten31; Jake Ornstein, Orrick

(30 min) 10:30 AM: Bitcoin Businesses Powered by Square (30 min) Moderator: Kay Feker, Block Speakers: Greg Hoffmeister, Doctors Island Brewing Company; Joe Carlo, Pink Owl Coffee; Matt Curtis, MANSA™, Immortal Investments, Immortal Media & Immortal Fitness; Rafael Moya, Precision The Barber & DJ Precision Music

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Breakdown: How Institutions Get Bitcoin Yield (30 min) Moderator: Jeff Park, Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. Speakers: Shirish Jajodia, Strategy; Dylan LeClair, Metaplanet

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Why Sophisticated Investors Should Consider An Allocation To Bitcoin In Their Portfolios (10 min) Speaker: Sean Bill, Blockstream

(10 min) 11:40 AM: Beyond ETFs: Mining for Bitcoin Yield (20 min) Speaker: Fakhul Miah, GoMining Institutional

(20 min) 12:00 PM: How Secure Infrastructure Unlocks Bitcoin Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Brian Dixon, Off the Chain Capital Speakers: Rob Hamilton, AnchorWatch, Inc.; Joe Kelly, Unchained

(30 min) 12:30 PM: A New Regulatory Era? The Continued Fight for Fair Bitcoin Treatment (30 min) Moderator: Seth Hertlein, Ledger Speakers: Caitlin Long, Custodia Bank; Zack Shapiro, Rains LLP, Bitcoin Policy Institute; Rafael Yakobi, The Crypto Lawyers, PLLC

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Proof of Reserves: The Institutional Gold Standard (30 min) Moderator: Sam Abbassi, Hoseki Speakers: Julia Duzon, River; Jeff Park, Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Global (Micro)Strategy Playbook (30 min) Moderator: Jason Fang, Sora Ventures Speakers: John Riggins, Moon Inc; Siddarth Bharwani, Jetking; Alexandre Laizet, The Blockchain Group

(30 min) 2:00 PM: MSTR vs. the Market: Betting the Company on Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Grain of Salt Speakers: Richard Byworth, Syz Capital; Jeff Walton, MSTR True North; Ben Werkman, Swan Bitcoin

(30 min) 2:30 PM: GameStop: Leveling Up With Bitcoin? (30 min) Moderator: Ben Wehrman, Ben Wehrman Podcast Speakers: Peruvian Bull, Lima Research LLC; Ian Carroll, Cancel This Clothing Co

(30 min) 3:00 PM: How Bitcoin is Supercharging Real Estate Returns (20 min) Speaker: Grant Cardone, Cardone Capital

(20 min)

Genesis Stage

10:00 AM: Bitcoin’s Intersection of Health, Wealth & Sunlight (30 min) Moderator: Freddie New, Bitcoin Policy UK Speakers: Andy Schoonover, CrowdHealth; Steven Lubka, Swan Bitcoin; Paul Keating, Primal

(30 min) 10:30 AM: Bitcoin Offers Hope for Survivors of Human Trafficking (30 min) Moderator: DJ Valerie B LOVE, Bitcoin for PEACE and 11x LOVE Method Speakers: Bob McDonell, Mi Casa International, Alejandra Guajardo, Miss Bitcoin

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Proof of Steak: Food Systems, Diet & Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Matthew Lysiak, Saif House Speakers: Chef Pete Evans, Evolve; Doug Davis, The Farm at Okefenokee; Shawn Baker, Revero.com

(30 min) 11:30 AM: How The Sovereign Individual Thesis Is Currently Unfolding (30 min) Moderator: Katie The Russian, CitizenX Speakers: Nuri Katz, Apex Capital Partners; Mehdi Al Malla, Henley & Partners; Professor Edward Stringham, Trinity College

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Raising Future Bitcoiners: No More Fiat Families (30 min) Moderator: Walker America, thecryptoc0up1e & THE Bitcoin Podcast Speakers: Carla Bitcoin, thecryptoc0up1e; Katie The Russian, CitizenX; JD Lott, SatSaver; George Mekhail, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.

(30 min) 12:30 PM: From Capital to Currency: Bitcoin’s Move to Medium of Exchange (30 min) Moderator: Stephan Livera, Stephan Livera Podcast Speakers: Roy Sheinfeld, Breez; Adam Simecka, Manna; Chris Hunter, Satoshi

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Will Bitcoin Adoption End Fiat Once And For All? (30 min) Moderator: Joe Bryan, Satmo Speakers: Rajat Soni, Rajat Soni Finance; Nik Bhatia, The Bitcoin Layer; Lawrence Lepard, Equity Management Associates, LLC

(30 min) 1:30 PM: The Bitcoin Paradigm Shift: Impacts on Productivity, Quality of Life & Society (30 min) Moderator: Brian Dixon, Off the Chain Capital Speakers: Wyatt O’Rourke, Basilic Financial; Bram Kanstein, Bitcoin for Millennials Podcast; Robin Seyr, Robin Seyr Podcast

(30 min) 2:00 PM: From Cave Art to Code: Redefining Value in a World of Absolute Scarcity (30 min) Moderator: Erin Redwing, Inscribing Atlantis Speakers: Vijay Boyapati, Nakamoto Publishing; Jesse Myers, Moon Inc; Maxfield Mellenbruch, Kialara

(30 min) 2:30 PM: The Inflation No One Is Talking About: Wrench Attacks (20 min) Speaker: Jameson Lopp, Casa

(20 min) 2:50 PM: Bitcoin Third Places: Creating Spaces for Community (40 min) Moderator: Robert Warren, Bitcoin Miner’s Almanac Speakers: Zach Wischler, The Space; Haley Berkoe, Presidio Bitcoin; Stephen DeLorme, ATL BitLab; Mike Germano, PubKey

(40 min) 3:30 PM: Decentralizing Social Media (20 min) Moderator: McShane, Roxom TV Speaker: Martti Malmi, Sirius Business Ltd

(20 min) 3:50 PM: Bretton Woods 2.0: The Bitcoin Monetary Order (30 min) Moderator: Cedric Youngelman, Caos and Bitcoin Matrix Speakers: Efrat Fenigson, You’re The Voice; Ben Samocha, CryptoJungle; Roger Huang, Bitcoin Magazine

(30 min)

Open Source Stage

10:00 AM: How Shielded CSV Improves Privacy (20 min) Speaker: Jonas Nick, Blockstream

(20 min) 10:20 AM: Manna: Have Fun Playing Store (10 min) Speaker: Adam Simecka, Manna

(10 min) 10:30 AM :Lightning Dollars: Taproot Asset Stablecoins & Stable Channels (30 min) Moderator: Graham Krizek, Voltage Speakers: Stephen Dodge, Joltz; Tony Klausing, Stable Channels; Ryan Gentry, Lightning Labs

(30 min) 11:00 AM: What Does Bitcoin Core Actually DO? (30 min) Moderator: Stephan Livera, Stephan Livera Podcast Speakers: Murch, Localhost Research; Antoine Poinsot, Chaincode Labs; Mike Schmidt, Brink

(30 min) 11:30 AM: UX at the Forefront: The Path to Bitcoin for The Mainstream (30 min) Moderator: Conor Okus, Spiral Speakers: Sahil Chaturvedi, Foundry; Skyler, Finite Supply; Pedro, Bitcoin Conference; Joshua Philippe, Fold

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Securing Bitcoin: The Power of Self Custody (30 min) Moderator: Adam O’Brien, Bitcoin Well Speakers: Ben Kaufman, Bitcoin Keeper; Hodl Dee, Coinkite; Kevin Loaec, Wizardsardine

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Self Custody is Hard: Should Every User Store Seed Words? (30 min) Moderator: Steve Lee, Block Speakers: Zach Herbert, Foundation; Seed Signer, The SeedSigner Project; Max Guise, Block Inc.

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Arkade Keynote (20 min) Speaker: Marco Argentieri, Ark Labs

(20 min) 1:20 PM: ZKCoins: Make Bitcoin Cypherpunk Again! (20 min) Speaker: Robin Linus, ZeroSync

(20 min) 1:40 PM: Harnessing Bitcoin Yield with Lightning (10 min) Speaker: Jesse Shrader, Amboss Technologies

(10 min) 1:50 PM: Preserving Privacy Without Coinjoin as a Core Tool (30 min) Moderator: Aaron van Wirdum, Bitcoin Magazine Speakers: Seth For Privacy, Cake Labs LLC; Super Testnet; Spacebear, Payjoin Dev Kit

(30 min) 2:20 PM: Making Bitcoin UTXOs Quantum Resistant (40 min) Moderator: Alex Pruden, Project Eleven Speakers: Hunter Beast, Surmount Systems Foundation; Jonas Nick, Blockstream; Christian Papathanasiou, qBTC

(40 min) 3:00 PM: Reclaiming Internet Privacy in a World of Surveillance (30 min) Moderator: Rockstar Dev, BTCPayServer Speakers: Harry Halpin, Nym Technologies; Carl Dong, Obscura VPN; Blake Benthall, Fathom(x)

(30 min)

Developer Zone

11:30 AM: Code Your Way Through The Mysteries of Bitcoin & Save Satoshi (1 hr 0 min) Speaker: Satsie, The Bitcoin Dev Project

(1 hr 0 min) 12:30 PM: Foolproof Multisig Backup: Two Seeds Should Be Enough (30 min) Speaker: Josh Doman, MultisigBackup.com

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Privacy Deep Dive: Coinpools (30 min) Speaker: Super Testnet

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Merkleize All The Things (30 min) Speaker: Salvatore Ingala, Ledger

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Bitcoin Node: Utreexo vs SPV Node (30 min) Moderator: Gwart, Blockspace Media Speakers: Murch, Localhost Research; Tadge Dryja

(30 min) 2:45 PM: Behind The Curtain of Silent Payments (30 min) Speaker: Seth For Privacy, Cake Labs LLC

(30 min) 3:15 PM: Continuing the Conversation: How Do Stable Channels work? (30 min) Speaker: Tony Klausing, Stable Channels

(30 min)

The Deep VIP Vault