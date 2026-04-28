Bitcoin 2026 Day 2: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On April 28

Michael Saylor, Jack Mallers, Paolo Ardoino, and a pair of UFC legends are all on Bitcoin 2026 Day 2’s docket.

(Mike Lawrence via michael.com)

(Mike Lawrence via michael.com)

While event organizers don’t officially name the top-billed speakers at Bitcoin 2026, the true Day 2 headliner is undeniable. Those who have enjoyed watching Michael Saylor fight bears and fire laser beams out of his eyeballs in the hilariously bizarre AI slop the Strategy founder and executive chairman routinely drops on his X feed will get to see Bitcoin’s apex corporate bull live on the main Nakamoto stage for a solo Tuesday afternoon keynote. While Saylor and Strategy’s faith has never waivered, the firm just bought 3,273 BTC for $255 million on Day 1 to top off what was already the world’s largest institutional reserve of orange gold.

Just another day at the office $BTCpic.twitter.com/7iqCTN8DJU — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 25, 2026

Saylor isn’t the only speaker worth circling on the Day 2 calendar. Jack Mallers, one of Bitcoin’s most electric personalities, takes the Nakamoto stage at 5:00 PM—the Strike CEO and Twenty One co-founder has perhaps done more than anyone to push Bitcoin into the payments mainstream. Paolo Ardoino of Tether, the undisputed king of stablecoins, will give a speech on Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system that’s sure to be dissected for days after the conference wraps up. Breaking up talks from the biggest personalities in the Bitcoin ecosystem is panel featuring MMA champion Cris Cyborg and UFC veteran Kenny Florian, who will speak on cryptocurrency’s intersection with action sports.

See the full Bitcoin 2026 Day 2 agenda below:

Bitcoin 2026 Schedule | Tuesday, April 28

10:00–10:30 AM | Orange Pill U: Hazing Your Classmates with Bitcoin | Genesis Stage

Madison Hanson (Moderator), Founder, HansonHash

Nicki Sharma, Host, The Orange Peel Podcast

Braeden Ruddock, Growth & Affiliate Marketing, BTC.Inc

Halston Valencia, Marketing at Bitcoin Well, Co-Founder of BOLT

10:00–10:15 AM | Announcement: Block | Nakamoto Stage

Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead, Block

10:00–10:15 AM | Turning Stages into Circular Economies | Open Source Stage

Francis Mars, Co-Founder, Pubpay, ChainDuel

10:00–10:30 AM | Channeling Interest: How Companies Are Monetizing the Lightning Network | Enterprise Stage

Graham Krizek (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Voltage

Tyler Wood, Block

Jesse Shrader, CEO, Co-Founder, Amboss Technologies

Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer, LQWD Technologies Corp.

10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

10:15–10:20 AM | 10 Years of BTC Sessions | Nakamoto Stage

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

10:15–10:45 AM | Vibe Coding on Bitcoin | Open Source Stage

Michael Tidwell (Moderator), SVP of Engineering, ZBD

Rockstar Dev, Bitcoin Uncle, BTCPayServer

Lee Salminen, Co-founder, Bitcoin Jungle

Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox

10:15–10:30 AM | DATUM: The Mining Upgrade that Pays for Itself | Energy Stage

Jason Hughes, VP, Development and Engineering, OCEAN

10:20–10:30 AM | Diversifying Central Bank Reserves with Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage

Aleš Michl, Governor, Czech National Bank

10:30–11:00 AM | The Inflation Trap: The Ethics of Money Creation | Genesis Stage

James Poulos (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Foundation for American Innovation

Guido Hülsmann, Senior Fellow, Mises Institute

Avik Roy, Member, Board of Directors, Strive Inc.

Hector Alvero, Chief Operating Officer, Rhino Bitcoin

10:30–11:00 AM | Strategic Mining: Embracing Energy Volatility as the Competitive Advantage | Energy Stage

John Paul Baric (Moderator), CEO, Aurum Capital Ventueres Inc

Scooter Womack, Managing Partner, Vega Energy Advisors

Nick Hansen, CEO, Luxor Technology

David Chernis, Director, Flexible Compute Platforms, CPower

10:30–11:00 AM | Competitive Edge of Control: Action Sports & Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage

Justin Dorey (Moderator), Former Olympic Freeskier → Analyst at Luxor, Luxor

Danielle Moinet, Wrestler, TV Boxing Host, WWE, BKB Boxing

Cris Cyborg, CEO, Cris Cyborg Promotions

Kenny Florian, UFC Fighter, Anik & Florian Podcast

10:30–11:00 AM | Sovereign E-Commerce Payments & Platforms | Enterprise Stage

Rockstar Dev (Moderator), Bitcoin Uncle, BTCPayServer

Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS

Keith Gardner, CEO, Branta

calvadev, Founder, Shopstr Markets

10:30–11:00 AM | Financial Freedom as a Human Right | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation

Srda Popovic, Executive Director, CANVAS – Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategy

Anaïse Kanimba, Founder, Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Institute

Evan Mawarire, Activist/Speaker/Author

10:45–11:15 AM | Why AI Agents Want Bitcoin | Open Source Stage

Eric Hadley (Moderator), Founder, Hyperdope | Sovereign System Designer, Hyperdope, LLC

Christopher David, Founder & CEO, OpenAgents

Erik Cativo, Design Engineer, Cashu

Roland Bewick, Lightning Developer, Alby

11:00–11:15 AM | We’re Not Fixing Money to Build More Casinos | Nakamoto Stage

Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River

11:00–11:30 AM | Set Up Your New All-In-One Bitcoin Wallet LIVE – Bull Bitcoin Demo | Workshop & 101 Area

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

11:00–11:30 AM | Portfolio Construction & Financial Products with Bitcoin at the Core | Enterprise Stage

Tim Savage (Moderator), CEO, Ion Strategies

Dhruv Patel, CEO, Arch Lending

Sam Konigsberg, Director, BlackRock

Bisher Khudeira, Executive Director, Stormrake

11:00–11:30 AM | From Hashrate to Hill: Why Miners Should Engage in Public Policy | Energy Stage

Kyle Schneps (Moderator), Director of Policy, DCG

Filip Primec, Director, NiceHash

John Paul Baric, CEO, Aurum Capital Ventueres Inc

11:00–11:15 AM | Fixing the Quantum Issue on a Wallet Level | Genesis Stage

James Stephens, Founder & CEO, Qastle Wallet

11:00–11:30 AM | Bitcoin Adoption: From First Use to Everyday Reality | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Win Ko Ko Aung, Head of Global Bitcoin Adoption, Human Rights Foundation

Jimmy Kostro, Co-Founder, Bitcoin Chiang Mai

Brianna Honkawa d’Estries, Founder & CEO, Evento

Isabella Santos, Founder, BTC Isla

11:15–11:45 AM | Lightning + Ecash: An Atomic Match Made in Heaven? | Open Source Stage

Shinobi (Moderator), Technical & Print Editor, Bitcoin Magazine

Erik Cativo, Design Engineer, Cashu

Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS

Alex Lewin, Software Engineer, Fedi

11:15–11:30 AM | The Global Account | Nakamoto Stage

David Marcus, CEO, Lightspark

11:15–11:30 AM | Sovereignty & Purpose in the Information Era | Genesis Stage

Matt Hill, CEO, Start9

11:30–11:50 AM | The Bitcoin Hero’s Journey | Genesis Stage

Terence Michael, Boat Accident Mitigation, The Bitcoin Adviser

11:30–11:45 AM | Building a Personal Treasury with a Perpetual Bitcoin Machine | Nakamoto Stage

Mark Moss, Market Disruptors

11:30 AM–12:10 PM | The Hashrate Arms Race: Conflict in a Softwar World | Energy Stage

Ken Egan (Moderator), Head of Government Affairs, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Ben Kincaid, CEO ReElement Africa, ReElement Technologies

Jacob Langenkamp, CEO, Bridger

Kyle Schneps, Director of Policy, DCG

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Bitcoin Education for Activists | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Femi Longe

Anna Chekhovich, Freedom Tech Education Lead, Human Rights Foundation

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Then They Fight You: From Ignored to Opposed, Where Bitcoin Is Now | Enterprise Stage

Hailey Lennon (Moderator), Bitcoin Attorney, Lennon Legal Consulting

Chris Lane, Former CTO, Silvergate Bank

Emily Kapur, Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Jonathan Melton, Head of Lending, Unchained

11:40 AM–12:10 PM | How to Choose the Best Hardware Wallet for You | Workshop & 101 Area

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

11:45 AM–12:00 PM | WTF is Char? | Open Source Stage

Jeremy Rubin, CEO, Char Network

11:45 AM–12:15 PM | How Will Bitcoin Behave with Global Uncertainty? | Nakamoto Stage

Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist, QI Research

Joseph Wang, Principal, Fedguy.com

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise

11:50 AM–12:30 PM | Interactive Strategies to Improve as a Bitcoin Educator + Q&A | Genesis Stage

Arsh Molu (Moderator), Operations Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Satsie, Team Lead, Bitcoin Dev Project

John Dennehy, Founder, My First Bitcoin

niftynei, Founder, bitcoin++

12:00–12:30 PM | Taxes 1099-DA: What You Need to Know | Enterprise Stage

Sasha Hodder (Moderator), Founder & Principal Attorney, Hodder Law Firm

Andrew Gordon, Managing Partner, Gordon Law

Jordan Guess, Head of Sales & Partnerships, Bitment & Satoshi Pacioli

Vick Bathija, Founder, Commerce CPA

12:00–12:30 PM | Centralization Risks: Funding, Power & Bitcoin’s Client Diversity Problem | Open Source Stage

Thomas Pacchia (Moderator), Founder, PubKey

Eric Voskuil, Maintainer, Libbitcoin

Jon Atack, Developer & Protocol Engineer, BIPs maintainer, Bitcoin Core

Eric Lombrozo

12:00–1:00 PM | Vibe Coding Live | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

12:00–12:30 PM | Designing the Modern Day Bitcoin Portfolio with Protection & Income in Mind | The Deep VIP Lounge

Kevin Kelly (Moderator), CEO, Kelly Intelligence

John Koudounis, President and CEO, Calamos Investments

12:10–12:30 PM | The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining to AI | Energy Stage

Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO & Founder, Intelliflex

12:15–1:00 PM | Is Technology Making Democracy Obsolete? | Nakamoto Stage

David Zell (Moderator), President & Co-Founder, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Curtis Yarvin, CEO, Urban Tiger

Mike Brock

12:20–12:50 PM | How to Protect Your Bitcoin During a Home Invasion | Workshop & 101 Area

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

12:30–1:00 PM | Banking with Bitcoin & Digital Assets Built-In | Enterprise Stage

Brian Hirschfield (Moderator), President, Actuarial Bitcoin Advisors

Igor Istratov, Head of Digital Assets Product, Fifth Third Bank

Andrew Begin, Chief Strategy Officer, Galoy

Miles Paschini, Co-Founder & CEO, FV Bank

12:30–1:00 PM | Energy Symbiosis: Powering Compute for AI & Bitcoin Simultaneously | Energy Stage

Jesse (Moderator), Partner, BlocksBridge

David Chernis, Director, Flexible Compute Platforms, CPower

Rick Margerison, Founder / Chief Infrastructure Architect / Visionary, dba LiquidRick

Billy Boone, CMO, Simple Mining

12:45–1:15 PM | Incentive Alignment: Theory vs. Practice | The Deep VIP Lounge

Ryan Gentry (Moderator), CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp

Jeff Park

Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.

1:00–1:30 PM | Inheritance: Could Your Family Access Your Bitcoin if You Died Today? | Workshop & 101 Area

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

1:00–1:30 PM | Using Bitcoin as Money, Privately | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Obi Nwosu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fedi

Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

Eric Sirion, Co-founder, Fedi

Robin Linus, President, ZeroSync

1:00–1:30 PM | The Subtle Art of Buying the Top | Nakamoto Stage

Ryan Long (Moderator), Comedian, Boyscast

Danny Polishchuk (Moderator), Comedian

Chris Seedor, CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR

Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River

Erin Redwing, Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast

1:30–2:00 PM | Building the Next Financial System on Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage

Nolan Bauerle (Moderator), Host, RoxomTV

Johann Kerbrat, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Crypto and International, Robinhood

Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer, BitGo Trust

Paget Stanco, VP, Head of Institutional, Gemini

1:30–2:00 PM | Private Communication in a Digital World | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Jeff Gardner, Founder, White Noise

1:30–2:00 PM | Free Samourai | The Deep VIP Lounge

Lauren Rodriguez, Wife of Keonne Rodriguez, #freesamourai

Angela McArdle, Chair, Libertarian Mises Caucus

1:40–2:10 PM | How to Accept Bitcoin as a Business (Two Options That Keep YOU in Control!) | Workshop & 101 Area

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

2:00–2:30 PM | Understanding the Quantum Attack Vectors | Open Source Stage

Isabel Foxen Duke (Moderator), Host, Bitcoin Rails

Clara Shikhelman, Head of Research, Chaincode Labs

Pierre-Luc Dallaire-Demers, Founder & CEO, Pauli Group

Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code

2:00–2:15 PM | Create, Own, Scale: AI & Bitcoin for the Solopreneur | Genesis Stage

Jordan Urbs, AI Educator, AI Captains Academy

2:00–2:30 PM | How Bitcoin Companies Are Aligning Globally | Nakamoto Stage

George Mekhail (Moderator), Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc

David Bailey, CEO & Chairman, Nakamoto Inc.

Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Capital B

Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet

2:00–3:00 PM | AI and the Future of Bitcoin | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Jesse Posner, CEO, Vora

Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox

Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral

Ryan Gentry, CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp

2:15–2:30 PM | Futures Markets as the Main Driver of Short-Term Price Action | Genesis Stage

Kosta Ouzas, CEO/Founder, Minotaur Trading Systems

2:20–2:50 PM | Bitcoin Privacy: How to Hide Your Bitcoin from Prying Eyes! | Workshop & 101 Area

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

2:30–3:00 PM | Starting from Zero: How Do We Build Institutions from the Ground Up? | Genesis Stage

Robin Seyr (Moderator), Founder & Host, Robin Seyr Podcast

Joe Carlasare, Partner, Amundsen Davis LLC

Craig Warmke, Senior Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Beau Turner, CEO, Abundant Mines

2:30–3:00 PM | Outplaying the House: Beating the Banks at Their Own Game | Enterprise Stage

Anthony Magliacca (Moderator), Five Bells

Harsha Goli, CEO, Magnolia Financial

Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River

Will Reeves, Fold

2:30–3:15 PM | The Great Pivot: How to Think About the Difference Between HPC & Mining Infrastructure | Energy Stage

Ariel Deschapell (Moderator), Co-Founder & CTO, Hydra Host

Brent Whitehead, Co-Founder and COO, Giga Energy

Taras Kulyk, CEO, Synteq Digital

Taylor Monnig, COO and CTO, CleanSpark

2:30–3:00 PM | Bitcoin-Native Capital Markets | Open Source Stage

Janusz (Moderator), CEO, (π)→✦

Ekrem Bal, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, Citrea

Ethan Marcus, CEO, Flashnet

David Seroy, Alpen Labs

2:30–2:40 PM | Announcement | Nakamoto Stage

Brandon Green, CEO, BTC Inc

2:40–3:15 PM | Keynote: Michael Saylor | Nakamoto Stage

Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy

3:00–3:30 PM | Don’t Trust, Verify: Sovereignty in the Age of AI | Genesis Stage

Avi Burra (Moderator), Co-Founder, NosFabrica

TC, Creator, Timechain Calendar

Milan de Reede, Co-founder & CEO, NanoGPT, AI.bitcoin.com

Charles, Founder, Sats4AI

3:00–3:45 PM | Bitcoin Security: Learn How to Use Multisig LIVE! | Workshop & 101 Area

BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions

Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions

3:00–3:30 PM | Verifiable Smart Contracts with Simplicity | Open Source Stage

Matt Odell (Moderator), Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats

Scott Millar, CEO, SideSwap

Andrew Poelstra, Simplicity Language, Team Lead

3:00–3:25 PM | Getting Employee Buy-in With Bitcoin | Enterprise Stage

Scott Dedels (Moderator), Co-CEO, Block Rewards

Tony Beck, Co-Founder & CEO, Beck & Bulow

Mike Coffey, Founder / CEO, BlueCotton

3:15–4:00 PM | Why Bitcoin Miners Have a Head Start in the Race for AI Compute | Energy Stage

Mags Gronowska (Moderator), Consultant, Magsplaining

Drew Armstrong, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Cipher

Jeffrey Thomas, SVP of AI Data Centers, CleanSpark

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, HIVE Digital Technologies

3:15–3:45 PM | Bitcoin on the Frontlines of Human Rights | Nakamoto Stage

Alex Gladstein (Moderator), Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation

Evan Mawarire, Activist/Speaker/Author

Srda Popovic, Executive Director, CANVAS – Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategy

Anaïse Kanimba, Founder, Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Institute

3:25–3:35 PM | Keynote: Apex Capital | Enterprise Stage

Nuri Katz, President, Apex Capital Partners

3:30–4:00 PM | Argo Garbling Scheme, BitVM Bridges & Shielded CSV | Open Source Stage

Ying Tong Lai, Co-founder & CTO, { ideal }

Liam Eagen, co-founder, { ideal }

Robin Linus, President, ZeroSync

3:30–4:00 PM | Forecasting Bitcoin with Macro Models & Mercury Retrograde | Genesis Stage

Erin Redwing (Moderator), Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast

Robert Weinstein, Market Analyst, The Astro Crypto Report

Heather Keys, Hypnotherapist & Coach, Proof of Mind, Unhypnotized Ventures Inc

3:30–4:00 PM | Michael Saylor Q&A | The Deep VIP Lounge

Carly Benson (Moderator), Head of VIP, BTC Inc

Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy

3:35–4:00 PM | What Makes a Bitcoin Treasury Company Successful? | Enterprise Stage

Jason Fang (Moderator), Founder, Sora Ventures

Paul Lee, CEO, Bitplanet

Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.

3:45–4:15 PM | Preserving the Historical Record of Bitcoin Knowledge | Nakamoto Stage

Paul Rosenberg (Moderator)

Michael Goldstein, Founder and President, Satoshi Nakamoto Institute

Jonathan Bier, CEO, Farside Investors

Aaron van Wirdum, Bitcoin Magazine

4:00–5:30 PM | BitDevs | Open Source Stage

Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral

J, Founder, BitDevs

RAS, Founder, Bitcoin Grove

4:00–4:30 PM | Code, Compliance, & Consequences: What’s Regulated & What Isn’t | Enterprise Stage

Sasha Hodder (Moderator), Founder & Principal Attorney, Hodder Law Firm

Zack Shapiro, Managing Partner (Rains), Head of Policy (BPI), Rains LLP / Bitcoin Policy Institute

Tor Ekeland, Managing Partner, Tor Ekeland Law, PLLC

4:00–4:30 PM | The Financial, Physical & Legal Architecture of the HPC Transition | Energy Stage

Nishant Sharma (Moderator), Founder, BlocksBridge Consulting

Rachel Silverstein, General Counsel – Global, Keel Infrastructure

Gary Vecchiarelli, President and CFO, CleanSpark

Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO & Founder, Intelliflex

4:00–5:00 PM | Matt Odell and Friends | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Matt Odell, Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats

Marty Bent, Founder, Partner, TFTC, Ten31

Danny Knowles, Host, What Bitcoin Did

Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation

4:00–4:30 PM | Bitcoin Goes to Hollywood | Genesis Stage

Mike Germano (Moderator), Founder, Bitcoin Marketing Department

Garrett Patten, Director, Producer, Actor, TBK Productions

Henry Cejudo

4:15–4:40 PM | Keynote: Tether | Nakamoto Stage

Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether

4:30–5:30 PM | Community Builders Meetup of Meetups | Genesis Stage

Wesley Schlemmer (Moderator), President, Bitcoin Bay Foundation

Jhonny Fire Starter, Delgado’s Fuego LLC / MotivPeru / Bitcoin Charlotte / Orange Pill Peru

Chester Ney, Philly Bitcoin Jawn / BlockTron / TGFB

Liz Parrish, Events Coordinator, Bitcoin Bay Foundation

4:30–5:00 PM | Past Performance, Future Structure: Is Bitcoin at a Turning Point as a Risk Asset? | Enterprise Stage

Brandon Gentile (Moderator), Content Creator/Podcaster

Chris Kuiper, VP Research, Fidelity Digital Assets

Sam Callahan, Director of Strategy & Research, OranjeBTC

Greg Cipolaro, Global Head of Research, NYDIG

4:30–5:00 PM | Why America Must Lead the Global Race for Digital Infrastructure | Energy Stage

Scooter Womack (Moderator), Managing Partner, Vega Energy Advisors

Harry Sudock, Chief Business Officer, CleanSpark

Lisa Hough

Will Su, Managing Director, Director of Research, BlackRock

4:40–4:50 PM | Announcement: Starknet | Nakamoto Stage

Damian Chen, VP Growth at Starknet Foundation, Starknet Foundation

5:00–5:30 PM | Make Bitcoin Mining Great Again | Energy Stage

Colin Harper (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief, Blockspace

Rapha Zagury, Founder & CEO, Elektron Energy

Kent Halliburton, CEO & Co-Founder, Sazmining

Matt Prusak, President, American Bitcoin

5:00–5:30 PM | Multiple Paths, One Asset: Spend, Borrow, or Hodl? | Nakamoto Stage

Danny Knowles (Moderator), Host, What Bitcoin Did

Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead, Block

Jack Mallers, Founder, CEO, Strike | Co-Founder, CEO, Twenty One

5:30–6:00 PM | Is Bitcoin Still a Sovereign Tool? | Nakamoto Stage