Bitcoin 2026 Day 2: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On April 28
Michael Saylor, Jack Mallers, Paolo Ardoino, and a pair of UFC legends are all on Bitcoin 2026 Day 2’s docket.
While event organizers don’t officially name the top-billed speakers at Bitcoin 2026, the true Day 2 headliner is undeniable. Those who have enjoyed watching Michael Saylor fight bears and fire laser beams out of his eyeballs in the hilariously bizarre AI slop the Strategy founder and executive chairman routinely drops on his X feed will get to see Bitcoin’s apex corporate bull live on the main Nakamoto stage for a solo Tuesday afternoon keynote. While Saylor and Strategy’s faith has never waivered, the firm just bought 3,273 BTC for $255 million on Day 1 to top off what was already the world’s largest institutional reserve of orange gold.
Saylor isn’t the only speaker worth circling on the Day 2 calendar. Jack Mallers, one of Bitcoin’s most electric personalities, takes the Nakamoto stage at 5:00 PM—the Strike CEO and Twenty One co-founder has perhaps done more than anyone to push Bitcoin into the payments mainstream. Paolo Ardoino of Tether, the undisputed king of stablecoins, will give a speech on Bitcoin’s role in the global financial system that’s sure to be dissected for days after the conference wraps up. Breaking up talks from the biggest personalities in the Bitcoin ecosystem is panel featuring MMA champion Cris Cyborg and UFC veteran Kenny Florian, who will speak on cryptocurrency’s intersection with action sports.
See the full Bitcoin 2026 Day 2 agenda below:
Bitcoin 2026 Schedule | Tuesday, April 28
10:00–10:30 AM | Orange Pill U: Hazing Your Classmates with Bitcoin | Genesis Stage
- Madison Hanson (Moderator), Founder, HansonHash
- Nicki Sharma, Host, The Orange Peel Podcast
- Braeden Ruddock, Growth & Affiliate Marketing, BTC.Inc
- Halston Valencia, Marketing at Bitcoin Well, Co-Founder of BOLT
10:00–10:15 AM | Announcement: Block | Nakamoto Stage
- Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead, Block
10:00–10:15 AM | Turning Stages into Circular Economies | Open Source Stage
- Francis Mars, Co-Founder, Pubpay, ChainDuel
10:00–10:30 AM | Channeling Interest: How Companies Are Monetizing the Lightning Network | Enterprise Stage
- Graham Krizek (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Voltage
- Tyler Wood, Block
- Jesse Shrader, CEO, Co-Founder, Amboss Technologies
- Shone Anstey, Chief Executive Officer, LQWD Technologies Corp.
10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
10:15–10:20 AM | 10 Years of BTC Sessions | Nakamoto Stage
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
10:15–10:45 AM | Vibe Coding on Bitcoin | Open Source Stage
- Michael Tidwell (Moderator), SVP of Engineering, ZBD
- Rockstar Dev, Bitcoin Uncle, BTCPayServer
- Lee Salminen, Co-founder, Bitcoin Jungle
- Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox
10:15–10:30 AM | DATUM: The Mining Upgrade that Pays for Itself | Energy Stage
- Jason Hughes, VP, Development and Engineering, OCEAN
10:20–10:30 AM | Diversifying Central Bank Reserves with Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage
- Aleš Michl, Governor, Czech National Bank
10:30–11:00 AM | The Inflation Trap: The Ethics of Money Creation | Genesis Stage
- James Poulos (Moderator), Senior Fellow, Foundation for American Innovation
- Guido Hülsmann, Senior Fellow, Mises Institute
- Avik Roy, Member, Board of Directors, Strive Inc.
- Hector Alvero, Chief Operating Officer, Rhino Bitcoin
10:30–11:00 AM | Strategic Mining: Embracing Energy Volatility as the Competitive Advantage | Energy Stage
- John Paul Baric (Moderator), CEO, Aurum Capital Ventueres Inc
- Scooter Womack, Managing Partner, Vega Energy Advisors
- Nick Hansen, CEO, Luxor Technology
- David Chernis, Director, Flexible Compute Platforms, CPower
10:30–11:00 AM | Competitive Edge of Control: Action Sports & Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage
- Justin Dorey (Moderator), Former Olympic Freeskier → Analyst at Luxor, Luxor
- Danielle Moinet, Wrestler, TV Boxing Host, WWE, BKB Boxing
- Cris Cyborg, CEO, Cris Cyborg Promotions
- Kenny Florian, UFC Fighter, Anik & Florian Podcast
10:30–11:00 AM | Sovereign E-Commerce Payments & Platforms | Enterprise Stage
- Rockstar Dev (Moderator), Bitcoin Uncle, BTCPayServer
- Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS
- Keith Gardner, CEO, Branta
- calvadev, Founder, Shopstr Markets
10:30–11:00 AM | Financial Freedom as a Human Right | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation
- Srda Popovic, Executive Director, CANVAS – Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategy
- Anaïse Kanimba, Founder, Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Institute
- Evan Mawarire, Activist/Speaker/Author
10:45–11:15 AM | Why AI Agents Want Bitcoin | Open Source Stage
- Eric Hadley (Moderator), Founder, Hyperdope | Sovereign System Designer, Hyperdope, LLC
- Christopher David, Founder & CEO, OpenAgents
- Erik Cativo, Design Engineer, Cashu
- Roland Bewick, Lightning Developer, Alby
11:00–11:15 AM | We’re Not Fixing Money to Build More Casinos | Nakamoto Stage
- Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River
11:00–11:30 AM | Set Up Your New All-In-One Bitcoin Wallet LIVE – Bull Bitcoin Demo | Workshop & 101 Area
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
11:00–11:30 AM | Portfolio Construction & Financial Products with Bitcoin at the Core | Enterprise Stage
- Tim Savage (Moderator), CEO, Ion Strategies
- Dhruv Patel, CEO, Arch Lending
- Sam Konigsberg, Director, BlackRock
- Bisher Khudeira, Executive Director, Stormrake
11:00–11:30 AM | From Hashrate to Hill: Why Miners Should Engage in Public Policy | Energy Stage
- Kyle Schneps (Moderator), Director of Policy, DCG
- Filip Primec, Director, NiceHash
- John Paul Baric, CEO, Aurum Capital Ventueres Inc
11:00–11:15 AM | Fixing the Quantum Issue on a Wallet Level | Genesis Stage
- James Stephens, Founder & CEO, Qastle Wallet
11:00–11:30 AM | Bitcoin Adoption: From First Use to Everyday Reality | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Win Ko Ko Aung, Head of Global Bitcoin Adoption, Human Rights Foundation
- Jimmy Kostro, Co-Founder, Bitcoin Chiang Mai
- Brianna Honkawa d’Estries, Founder & CEO, Evento
- Isabella Santos, Founder, BTC Isla
11:15–11:45 AM | Lightning + Ecash: An Atomic Match Made in Heaven? | Open Source Stage
- Shinobi (Moderator), Technical & Print Editor, Bitcoin Magazine
- Erik Cativo, Design Engineer, Cashu
- Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS
- Alex Lewin, Software Engineer, Fedi
11:15–11:30 AM | The Global Account | Nakamoto Stage
- David Marcus, CEO, Lightspark
11:15–11:30 AM | Sovereignty & Purpose in the Information Era | Genesis Stage
- Matt Hill, CEO, Start9
11:30–11:50 AM | The Bitcoin Hero’s Journey | Genesis Stage
- Terence Michael, Boat Accident Mitigation, The Bitcoin Adviser
11:30–11:45 AM | Building a Personal Treasury with a Perpetual Bitcoin Machine | Nakamoto Stage
- Mark Moss, Market Disruptors
11:30 AM–12:10 PM | The Hashrate Arms Race: Conflict in a Softwar World | Energy Stage
- Ken Egan (Moderator), Head of Government Affairs, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Ben Kincaid, CEO ReElement Africa, ReElement Technologies
- Jacob Langenkamp, CEO, Bridger
- Kyle Schneps, Director of Policy, DCG
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Bitcoin Education for Activists | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Femi Longe
- Anna Chekhovich, Freedom Tech Education Lead, Human Rights Foundation
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Then They Fight You: From Ignored to Opposed, Where Bitcoin Is Now | Enterprise Stage
- Hailey Lennon (Moderator), Bitcoin Attorney, Lennon Legal Consulting
- Chris Lane, Former CTO, Silvergate Bank
- Emily Kapur, Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Jonathan Melton, Head of Lending, Unchained
11:40 AM–12:10 PM | How to Choose the Best Hardware Wallet for You | Workshop & 101 Area
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
11:45 AM–12:00 PM | WTF is Char? | Open Source Stage
- Jeremy Rubin, CEO, Char Network
11:45 AM–12:15 PM | How Will Bitcoin Behave with Global Uncertainty? | Nakamoto Stage
- Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin
- Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist, QI Research
- Joseph Wang, Principal, Fedguy.com
- Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise
11:50 AM–12:30 PM | Interactive Strategies to Improve as a Bitcoin Educator + Q&A | Genesis Stage
- Arsh Molu (Moderator), Operations Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Satsie, Team Lead, Bitcoin Dev Project
- John Dennehy, Founder, My First Bitcoin
- niftynei, Founder, bitcoin++
12:00–12:30 PM | Taxes 1099-DA: What You Need to Know | Enterprise Stage
- Sasha Hodder (Moderator), Founder & Principal Attorney, Hodder Law Firm
- Andrew Gordon, Managing Partner, Gordon Law
- Jordan Guess, Head of Sales & Partnerships, Bitment & Satoshi Pacioli
- Vick Bathija, Founder, Commerce CPA
12:00–12:30 PM | Centralization Risks: Funding, Power & Bitcoin’s Client Diversity Problem | Open Source Stage
- Thomas Pacchia (Moderator), Founder, PubKey
- Eric Voskuil, Maintainer, Libbitcoin
- Jon Atack, Developer & Protocol Engineer, BIPs maintainer, Bitcoin Core
- Eric Lombrozo
12:00–1:00 PM | Vibe Coding Live | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
12:00–12:30 PM | Designing the Modern Day Bitcoin Portfolio with Protection & Income in Mind | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Kevin Kelly (Moderator), CEO, Kelly Intelligence
- John Koudounis, President and CEO, Calamos Investments
12:10–12:30 PM | The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining to AI | Energy Stage
- Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO & Founder, Intelliflex
12:15–1:00 PM | Is Technology Making Democracy Obsolete? | Nakamoto Stage
- David Zell (Moderator), President & Co-Founder, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Curtis Yarvin, CEO, Urban Tiger
- Mike Brock
12:20–12:50 PM | How to Protect Your Bitcoin During a Home Invasion | Workshop & 101 Area
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
12:30–1:00 PM | Banking with Bitcoin & Digital Assets Built-In | Enterprise Stage
- Brian Hirschfield (Moderator), President, Actuarial Bitcoin Advisors
- Igor Istratov, Head of Digital Assets Product, Fifth Third Bank
- Andrew Begin, Chief Strategy Officer, Galoy
- Miles Paschini, Co-Founder & CEO, FV Bank
12:30–1:00 PM | Energy Symbiosis: Powering Compute for AI & Bitcoin Simultaneously | Energy Stage
- Jesse (Moderator), Partner, BlocksBridge
- David Chernis, Director, Flexible Compute Platforms, CPower
- Rick Margerison, Founder / Chief Infrastructure Architect / Visionary, dba LiquidRick
- Billy Boone, CMO, Simple Mining
12:45–1:15 PM | Incentive Alignment: Theory vs. Practice | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Ryan Gentry (Moderator), CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp
- Jeff Park
- Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.
1:00–1:30 PM | Inheritance: Could Your Family Access Your Bitcoin if You Died Today? | Workshop & 101 Area
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
1:00–1:30 PM | Using Bitcoin as Money, Privately | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Obi Nwosu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fedi
- Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet
- Eric Sirion, Co-founder, Fedi
- Robin Linus, President, ZeroSync
1:00–1:30 PM | The Subtle Art of Buying the Top | Nakamoto Stage
- Ryan Long (Moderator), Comedian, Boyscast
- Danny Polishchuk (Moderator), Comedian
- Chris Seedor, CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR
- Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River
- Erin Redwing, Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast
1:30–2:00 PM | Building the Next Financial System on Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage
- Nolan Bauerle (Moderator), Host, RoxomTV
- Johann Kerbrat, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Crypto and International, Robinhood
- Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer, BitGo Trust
- Paget Stanco, VP, Head of Institutional, Gemini
1:30–2:00 PM | Private Communication in a Digital World | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Jeff Gardner, Founder, White Noise
1:30–2:00 PM | Free Samourai | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Lauren Rodriguez, Wife of Keonne Rodriguez, #freesamourai
- Angela McArdle, Chair, Libertarian Mises Caucus
1:40–2:10 PM | How to Accept Bitcoin as a Business (Two Options That Keep YOU in Control!) | Workshop & 101 Area
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
2:00–2:30 PM | Understanding the Quantum Attack Vectors | Open Source Stage
- Isabel Foxen Duke (Moderator), Host, Bitcoin Rails
- Clara Shikhelman, Head of Research, Chaincode Labs
- Pierre-Luc Dallaire-Demers, Founder & CEO, Pauli Group
- Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code
2:00–2:15 PM | Create, Own, Scale: AI & Bitcoin for the Solopreneur | Genesis Stage
- Jordan Urbs, AI Educator, AI Captains Academy
2:00–2:30 PM | How Bitcoin Companies Are Aligning Globally | Nakamoto Stage
- George Mekhail (Moderator), Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc
- David Bailey, CEO & Chairman, Nakamoto Inc.
- Alexandre Laizet, Board Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Capital B
- Dylan LeClair, Head of Bitcoin Strategy, Metaplanet
2:00–3:00 PM | AI and the Future of Bitcoin | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Jesse Posner, CEO, Vora
- Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox
- Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral
- Ryan Gentry, CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp
2:15–2:30 PM | Futures Markets as the Main Driver of Short-Term Price Action | Genesis Stage
- Kosta Ouzas, CEO/Founder, Minotaur Trading Systems
2:20–2:50 PM | Bitcoin Privacy: How to Hide Your Bitcoin from Prying Eyes! | Workshop & 101 Area
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
2:30–3:00 PM | Starting from Zero: How Do We Build Institutions from the Ground Up? | Genesis Stage
- Robin Seyr (Moderator), Founder & Host, Robin Seyr Podcast
- Joe Carlasare, Partner, Amundsen Davis LLC
- Craig Warmke, Senior Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Beau Turner, CEO, Abundant Mines
2:30–3:00 PM | Outplaying the House: Beating the Banks at Their Own Game | Enterprise Stage
- Anthony Magliacca (Moderator), Five Bells
- Harsha Goli, CEO, Magnolia Financial
- Alex Leishman, Founder & CEO, River
- Will Reeves, Fold
2:30–3:15 PM | The Great Pivot: How to Think About the Difference Between HPC & Mining Infrastructure | Energy Stage
- Ariel Deschapell (Moderator), Co-Founder & CTO, Hydra Host
- Brent Whitehead, Co-Founder and COO, Giga Energy
- Taras Kulyk, CEO, Synteq Digital
- Taylor Monnig, COO and CTO, CleanSpark
2:30–3:00 PM | Bitcoin-Native Capital Markets | Open Source Stage
- Janusz (Moderator), CEO, (π)→✦
- Ekrem Bal, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, Citrea
- Ethan Marcus, CEO, Flashnet
- David Seroy, Alpen Labs
2:30–2:40 PM | Announcement | Nakamoto Stage
- Brandon Green, CEO, BTC Inc
2:40–3:15 PM | Keynote: Michael Saylor | Nakamoto Stage
- Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy
3:00–3:30 PM | Don’t Trust, Verify: Sovereignty in the Age of AI | Genesis Stage
- Avi Burra (Moderator), Co-Founder, NosFabrica
- TC, Creator, Timechain Calendar
- Milan de Reede, Co-founder & CEO, NanoGPT, AI.bitcoin.com
- Charles, Founder, Sats4AI
3:00–3:45 PM | Bitcoin Security: Learn How to Use Multisig LIVE! | Workshop & 101 Area
- BTC Sessions, Educator, BTC Sessions
- Nathan Fitzsimmons, VP of BTC Mentor, BTC Sessions
3:00–3:30 PM | Verifiable Smart Contracts with Simplicity | Open Source Stage
- Matt Odell (Moderator), Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats
- Scott Millar, CEO, SideSwap
- Andrew Poelstra, Simplicity Language, Team Lead
3:00–3:25 PM | Getting Employee Buy-in With Bitcoin | Enterprise Stage
- Scott Dedels (Moderator), Co-CEO, Block Rewards
- Tony Beck, Co-Founder & CEO, Beck & Bulow
- Mike Coffey, Founder / CEO, BlueCotton
3:15–4:00 PM | Why Bitcoin Miners Have a Head Start in the Race for AI Compute | Energy Stage
- Mags Gronowska (Moderator), Consultant, Magsplaining
- Drew Armstrong, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Cipher
- Jeffrey Thomas, SVP of AI Data Centers, CleanSpark
- Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, HIVE Digital Technologies
3:15–3:45 PM | Bitcoin on the Frontlines of Human Rights | Nakamoto Stage
- Alex Gladstein (Moderator), Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation
- Evan Mawarire, Activist/Speaker/Author
- Srda Popovic, Executive Director, CANVAS – Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategy
- Anaïse Kanimba, Founder, Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Institute
3:25–3:35 PM | Keynote: Apex Capital | Enterprise Stage
- Nuri Katz, President, Apex Capital Partners
3:30–4:00 PM | Argo Garbling Scheme, BitVM Bridges & Shielded CSV | Open Source Stage
- Ying Tong Lai, Co-founder & CTO, { ideal }
- Liam Eagen, co-founder, { ideal }
- Robin Linus, President, ZeroSync
3:30–4:00 PM | Forecasting Bitcoin with Macro Models & Mercury Retrograde | Genesis Stage
- Erin Redwing (Moderator), Bitcoin Astrologer, Hell Money Podcast
- Robert Weinstein, Market Analyst, The Astro Crypto Report
- Heather Keys, Hypnotherapist & Coach, Proof of Mind, Unhypnotized Ventures Inc
3:30–4:00 PM | Michael Saylor Q&A | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Carly Benson (Moderator), Head of VIP, BTC Inc
- Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman, Strategy
3:35–4:00 PM | What Makes a Bitcoin Treasury Company Successful? | Enterprise Stage
- Jason Fang (Moderator), Founder, Sora Ventures
- Paul Lee, CEO, Bitplanet
- Amanda Fabiano, COO, Nakamoto Inc.
3:45–4:15 PM | Preserving the Historical Record of Bitcoin Knowledge | Nakamoto Stage
- Paul Rosenberg (Moderator)
- Michael Goldstein, Founder and President, Satoshi Nakamoto Institute
- Jonathan Bier, CEO, Farside Investors
- Aaron van Wirdum, Bitcoin Magazine
4:00–5:30 PM | BitDevs | Open Source Stage
- Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral
- J, Founder, BitDevs
- RAS, Founder, Bitcoin Grove
4:00–4:30 PM | Code, Compliance, & Consequences: What’s Regulated & What Isn’t | Enterprise Stage
- Sasha Hodder (Moderator), Founder & Principal Attorney, Hodder Law Firm
- Zack Shapiro, Managing Partner (Rains), Head of Policy (BPI), Rains LLP / Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Tor Ekeland, Managing Partner, Tor Ekeland Law, PLLC
4:00–4:30 PM | The Financial, Physical & Legal Architecture of the HPC Transition | Energy Stage
- Nishant Sharma (Moderator), Founder, BlocksBridge Consulting
- Rachel Silverstein, General Counsel – Global, Keel Infrastructure
- Gary Vecchiarelli, President and CFO, CleanSpark
- Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO & Founder, Intelliflex
4:00–5:00 PM | Matt Odell and Friends | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Matt Odell, Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats
- Marty Bent, Founder, Partner, TFTC, Ten31
- Danny Knowles, Host, What Bitcoin Did
- Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation
4:00–4:30 PM | Bitcoin Goes to Hollywood | Genesis Stage
- Mike Germano (Moderator), Founder, Bitcoin Marketing Department
- Garrett Patten, Director, Producer, Actor, TBK Productions
- Henry Cejudo
4:15–4:40 PM | Keynote: Tether | Nakamoto Stage
- Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether
4:30–5:30 PM | Community Builders Meetup of Meetups | Genesis Stage
- Wesley Schlemmer (Moderator), President, Bitcoin Bay Foundation
- Jhonny Fire Starter, Delgado’s Fuego LLC / MotivPeru / Bitcoin Charlotte / Orange Pill Peru
- Chester Ney, Philly Bitcoin Jawn / BlockTron / TGFB
- Liz Parrish, Events Coordinator, Bitcoin Bay Foundation
4:30–5:00 PM | Past Performance, Future Structure: Is Bitcoin at a Turning Point as a Risk Asset? | Enterprise Stage
- Brandon Gentile (Moderator), Content Creator/Podcaster
- Chris Kuiper, VP Research, Fidelity Digital Assets
- Sam Callahan, Director of Strategy & Research, OranjeBTC
- Greg Cipolaro, Global Head of Research, NYDIG
4:30–5:00 PM | Why America Must Lead the Global Race for Digital Infrastructure | Energy Stage
- Scooter Womack (Moderator), Managing Partner, Vega Energy Advisors
- Harry Sudock, Chief Business Officer, CleanSpark
- Lisa Hough
- Will Su, Managing Director, Director of Research, BlackRock
4:40–4:50 PM | Announcement: Starknet | Nakamoto Stage
- Damian Chen, VP Growth at Starknet Foundation, Starknet Foundation
5:00–5:30 PM | Make Bitcoin Mining Great Again | Energy Stage
- Colin Harper (Moderator), Editor-in-Chief, Blockspace
- Rapha Zagury, Founder & CEO, Elektron Energy
- Kent Halliburton, CEO & Co-Founder, Sazmining
- Matt Prusak, President, American Bitcoin
5:00–5:30 PM | Multiple Paths, One Asset: Spend, Borrow, or Hodl? | Nakamoto Stage
- Danny Knowles (Moderator), Host, What Bitcoin Did
- Miles Suter, Bitcoin Product Lead, Block
- Jack Mallers, Founder, CEO, Strike | Co-Founder, CEO, Twenty One
5:30–6:00 PM | Is Bitcoin Still a Sovereign Tool? | Nakamoto Stage
- BTC Sessions (Moderator), Educator, BTC Sessions
- Matt Odell, Partner, CoFounder, Ten31, OpenSats
- Bruce Fenton, CEO, Chainstone Labs
- Luke Rudkowski, Founder, We Are Change