'60 Minutes' Airs Blockbuster Report On Navy Pilots Encountering Real UFOs

"We don’t know where they’re from, and we don’t understand the technology."

One of the more unexpected twists in events in the last five years has to be the evolution of UFOs -- Unidentified Flying Objects -- from a fringe fascination to mainstream news.

With serious investigations and reports from the likes of the New York Times to The New Yorker to the May 16, 2021 episode of CBS's 60 Minutes, it's hard to argue that everyone is chasing illusions, flocks of birds, and pure delusion.

Last night, 60 Minutes essentially previewed a major U.S. government report that will soon explore the truth behind what the military prefers to call UAPs, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

Had this been a History Channel special with wild-haired ancient astronaut theorist Giorgio Tsoukalos (see below), it would've been easy for skeptics to write off. Coming from one of the longest-running and most trusted TV news magazines, the report took on another level of freakiness altogether.

Giorgio Tsoukalos, Ancient Aliens Giorgio Tsoukalos, Ancient Aliens gif (GIF: KnowYourMeme)

In the segment, CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker spoke with multiple government officials in addition to a pair of ex-Navy pilots who detailed a downright eerie encounter that sounded straight out of a Spielberg movie.

Pilots Commander Dave Fravor and Lt. Commander Alex Dietrich were training in 2004 in the Pacific south of San Diego, California when they witnessed "multiple anomalous aerial vehicles."

Fravor spotted an object that he said looked like a “little white Tic-Tac.” He judged it to be as big as his jet. Dietrich was piloting a different plane and he saw the same thing and according to him, it demonstrated unpredictable movements as well as "no predictable trajectory.”

According to Fravor, an attempt to intercept the object prompted it to accelerate and vanish from radar. Literally seconds later it popped up again -- 60 miles away. Other Navy crews saw it as well and managed to get footage of the thing via infrared cameras. Stranger still, Fravor and Dietrich claim the Navy was already aware of the UAP and had been on its trail for a while.

The same segment featured former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Christopher Mellon.

Mellon, who served under Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, indicated that the object from Fravor and Dietrich's encounter was indeed unusual and evidence of advanced technology. He also addressed the creation in 2020 of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

Mellon said that in creating the Task Force, “[the Pentagon is] acknowledging...that there are indeed aircraft that are… violating restricted airspace. This has been happening and continues to happen."

Mellon continued on to say that "we don’t know where they’re from, and we don’t understand the technology."

The report prompted a lot of social media buzz from believers, skeptics, and everyone in-between.

To be clear, even though the 60 Minutes report carried more than one mention of how advanced these objects' capabilities seemed, we don't really know who or what is behind them. Could be aliens, could be top secret tech from any one of a number of advanced nations, including, of course, the United States.

If this all feels kind of crazy, we're not even done. In June, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force will present their report to Congress. There is definitely more to come.