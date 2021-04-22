Pentagon Confirms Leaked UFO Video Is Real

Getty Images

UFOs are real. That doesn't mean aliens are involved — after all, the acronym UFO just means "Unidentified Flying Object." But the Pentagon has finally admitted that yes, footage leaked from military encounters with these airborne mysteries is real.

The Pentagon's term for these sightings, "UAP," is less loaded with the mystery that kind of goes along with using "UFO." CNN reports they've "confirmed that leaked photos and video of 'unidentified aerial phenomena' taken in 2019 are indeed legitimate images of unexplained objects."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No, "UAP" doesn't roll off the tongue, but the military has even doubled down on it with the August 2020 launch of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Regarding the footage of spherical and blimp-like objects that confirmed the fantasies of many skywatchers, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said the following in a statement to CNN:

"As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP," Gough said.



She also said that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, created in August to investigate UFO sightings observed by the military, has "included these incidents in their ongoing examinations."

It might be exasperating for serious officials to even address this subject, but there is no denying the sustained interest in mysterious objects in the sky.

CIA real x-files CIA.gov

In fact, real military videos were already leaking in 2019, partly through former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge's intense interest in finding some truth out there and also through coverage from news outlets that once would've laughed UFO story pitches out of the newsroom, like the Washington Post and New York Times.

The novel coronavirus pandemic knocked a lot of news off the front pages, including further developments in finding out the truth about UFOs/UAPs. But with this new statement from the Pentagon precedes a possibly even more intriguing development -- in June 2021, thanks to a measure slipped into a COVID-19 relief bill, American intelligence agencies like the CIA will have to deliver non-classified reports about these mysteries to congress.

If you want a head start into digging into mysteries that only get more intriguing, check out the CIA's public UFO data. The night sky will look very different once you do.