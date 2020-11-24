TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Makes History By Reaching 100 Million Followers After Controversy

D'Amelio recently lost fans after complaining that she hadn't yet reached the epic social media milestone in a recent YouTube video.

Days after Kylie Jenner became on of few to reach 100 million Instagram followers, influencer Charli D'Amelio matched the dizzying number on TikTok.

Making the social media milestone even more impressive is that the 16-year-old super influencer hit it immediately after being criticized for allegedly displaying an entitled attitude in a new video dubbed "Dinner with the D'Amelios."

In it, Charli, sister Dixie, parents Heidi and Marc, and fellow influencer James Charles are seen eating a paella diner cooked by personal chef and family friend Aaron May. The New York Post notes that Charli complains she hadn't yet reached 100 million followers and dramatically vomits after tasting May's escargot.

“It’s disgusting how spoiled and disrespectful those girls are,” one commenter wrote. "I’m not laughing about how horrible these kids are," another said, "I’m laughing at whoever thought it was a good idea to post this."

The video, which is still live on the D'Amelio Family YouTube channel, has an unusually high like-to-dislike ratio—373,000 likes against 161,000 dislikes. Charli's TikTok following also decreased from 99.5 million to 98.5 million after the video's premiere.

Charli defended herself on Twitter, writing, "i will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face! at the end of the day i know i am a good person with a good heart and i will never change that about myself. i love you all!!"

Charles, a YouTube beauty influencer who mentors Charli and Dixie, stepped up to bat for his friend by pointing out that the teenager's rise to social media stardom happened quickly.

“100M followers in one year & y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model?" he wrote. "Death threats because she’s a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? Feels familiar.”