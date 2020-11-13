Charlotte McKinney Shares Sultry Photo Shoot And Tips on Staying Sane During Lockdown

Charlotte McKinney Photographer - Sante D’Orazio - @santedorazio Stylist - Kristina Askerova - @krisaskerMakeup - Tobi Henney - @tobimakeupHair - Benoit Moeyaert - @benoitmoeyaert

Charlotte McKinney needs to move. There's nothing that will restrict movement like doing errands or going to the gym more than the novel coronavirus pandemic. The famous and unknown, beautiful and not-so-beautiful have all found themselves in the same boat: Stuck at home, venturing out only for groceries—and you can even get those delivered in many places—and perhaps going stir-crazy.

Charlotte, a 27-year-old Florida native who first achieved Instagram fame before exploding onto the scene in a viral Super Bowl ad, netting her comparisons with no less than another Maxim fave, Kate Upton—tells us, "Starting my day off with a workout class was part of my routine, and when COVID-19 hit, I realized I took this for granted."

"Fitness plays a vital role in both my physical and mental health," Charlotte continues, "So it was important for me to try and implement a similar routine but in the safety of my home."

Charlotte went the extra mile too, she says via email: "I actually turned my guest room into a gym! I added portable heaters and a yoga mat so I could continue my hot pilates practice, and bought a trampoline for cardio."

Unlike some creatives and performers, Charlotte McKinney didn't sit still regarding her career, either.

The 5'7" stunner, who co-starred with The Rock in the 2018 action-comedy movie reboot of Baywatch, has more projects in store, though like many in her position she can't talk about them all.

In response to a question about her next moves, Charlotte tells Maxim, "You will have to keep an eye on my Instagram for news for upcoming film and TV roles, but hoping you will see more of me on the big screen."

She adds, "In September I was lucky enough to have roles in The Argument and Guest House. In the meantime, I just launched my own Youtube, so you can see a lot more of me there!"

Charlotte hasn't kept herself grounded just through maintaining her mental and physical health with exercise and keeping busy, but she's also continued her charity work with Best Buddies International, a 31-year-old organization which was founded to, according to their website, establish "a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)."

Asked about what inspired her to work with the organization, Charlotte tells Maxim, "I've been involved with Best Buddies since I was in high school, and plan to [remain involved] for the rest of my life."

"The work they do is just incredible," She says, "and I'm so honored to be part of it all. It’s such a fun organization to be involved with. And I really believe that I get as much out of my friendships with the buddies as they do. My buddies never fail to put a big smile on my face."

Charlotte is dead serious about Best Buddies. In 2017 she made news after showing up as a surprise date for then 16-year-old special needs student Samuel Castro at his Bloomington, California high school prom. The video she posted on her Instagram is nothing if not touching.

As some places manage to creep out of COVID-19 quarantines and people are able to slowly connect in a more normal way, Charlotte wants to be sure more people learn about the charity: "If you want to learn more about best buddies, go check out their website—www.bestbuddies.org."

If the extremely complicated and troubling world of 2020 has made you feel like giving back somehow, putting something positive out there, click through. Do it for Charlotte.