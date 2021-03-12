Former Cop-Turned-OnlyFans Model Buys Lamborghini With Her $2.3 Million Income

“Some people think it’s easy money and you just have to post a few nudes, but they don’t see how many hours a day I’m hustling."

Ex-cop Charlie Rose traded in her badge for a lucrative OnlyFans career, and she hasn't looked back. The 27-year-old British beauty joined the police force when she was 18. She quit two years later, citing a dislike of working in a male-dominated environment, according to news.com.au.

Rose then became one of the first 100 creators on the popular subscription-based content creator platform OnlyFans. Today she claims to have made a whopping $2.3 million, and rakes in up to $210,000 per month as one of OnlyFans' top 100 models, all while curating a relatively "tame" feed.

“Everyone assumes OnlyFans is just porn – which I have nothing against, but personally I don’t do that level of content,” she told the Australian news outlet. "My page is very tame but it works because I’m niche. So many pages are hardcore but I won’t do that. I like my page to be different."

“I’ll role-play and talk to the camera as if it’s a guy and cover some fantasies, but it’s mostly me talking to them.”

Rose say she's become close with some of her most loyal followers.

“It’s personal for me and I’ve built up relationships with a handful of my fans that I talk to daily and know inside out,” she said. “I know their children’s names, their job titles and if they’re having a bad day – and when they are, I’ll send a voice-note and some pictures of my dogs to cheer them up.”

“Usually I work 14-16 hours a day, and even if I’m on holiday I’ll do between four and six hours to make sure there is always new content up," she explained.

"I’ll go out maybe once every six months for a night with the girls, and for the odd dinner, but otherwise I’m at home hustling. I can’t remember the last day I had off.”

“Some people think it’s easy money and you just have to post a few nudes, but they don’t see how many hours a day I’m hustling," she added.

With her massive earnings, Rose has invested in property and bought an Amazon supplements company. She claims to have only spent around five percent on luxury items, one of them being a $370,000 Lamborghini Huracan.

“When I was a little girl I used to say one day I’d have a purple Lamborghini but no one believes kids when they say that sort of thing,” she said. “It was a really proud moment when I collected it – and I took my parents with me as they still don’t quite believe how much I earn.”

As for the future, Rose is going to keep grinding to maintain her position as one of OnlyFans' top users.

“As far as I know, I’m the highest earning person that does what I do with the boundaries I have in place, and I make sure I’m always working to deserve that.”

