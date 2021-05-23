Elizabeth Hurley Explains Why She Posts So Many Bikini Pics on Social Media

"I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can."
Author:
Publish date:
Elizabeth Hurley Leopard Print Promo

The only people likely bothered by Elizabeth Hurley's bikini pics on Instagram are probably other 50-somethings who don't look anywhere near as youthful and stunning as she does. 

Still, in an interview with Extra about her activism in raising money to fight breast cancer,  the star addressed the question as to why she posts those photos and videos.

Here's more from Extra:

Liz is living a healthy lifestyle — and it shows! The 55-year-old is turning heads every time she posts bikini photos on social media. She pointed out, “I have my own swimwear line. I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits.”

She added, “We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months… I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower.”

Hurley also clapped back at criticism of her photos in a very British way. “I think people are mean to women and I don’t think it’s how people should be," she said, "so I can’t say I am a fan of those comments, really.”

That's a proper English actor's way of saying the haters can stick it where the sun doesn't shine.

It's hard to believe anyone has an issue with Hurley's photos -- she's living proof age is just a number if you live a healthy lifestyle and feel good about yourself. Check out more examples below. 

No image description

Elizabeth Hurley Leopard Print Promo
News

Elizabeth Hurley Explains Why She Posts So Many Bikini Pics on Social Media

sir-charles-barkley-lebron-james-getty
Sports

Charles Barkley Says NBA Is Afraid To Suspend LeBron James For COVID-19 Health Violations

Tag Heuer Monaco Titan Special Edition Promo
Style

Tag Heuer's New Titanium Watch Celebrates 2021 Monaco Grand Prix

The One Bel Air Promo
Travel

Inside a $500 Million Mansion—The World's Largest and Most Expensive Home

Formula 1_ The Impossible Collection Promo
Sports

Race Through F1 History With This High-Octane Coffee Table Book

promo
Style

Converse and Draymond Green Unveil G4 'Hyper Swarm' Sneaker

lebron-joel-embiid-getty-images
Sports

First Round of NBA Playoffs Smackdown:  Lebron James Vs Joel Embiid

paige spiranac happy gilmore promo split
Sports

Watch Paige Spiranac Channel 'Happy Gilmore' for NHL Playoffs

hafthor-bjornsson-GettyImages-516480522
News

'The Mountain' From 'Game of Thrones' Reveals Stunning 110 Pound Weight Loss