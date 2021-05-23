Elizabeth Hurley Explains Why She Posts So Many Bikini Pics on Social Media

"I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can."

The only people likely bothered by Elizabeth Hurley's bikini pics on Instagram are probably other 50-somethings who don't look anywhere near as youthful and stunning as she does.

Still, in an interview with Extra about her activism in raising money to fight breast cancer, the star addressed the question as to why she posts those photos and videos.

Here's more from Extra:

Liz is living a healthy lifestyle — and it shows! The 55-year-old is turning heads every time she posts bikini photos on social media. She pointed out, “I have my own swimwear line. I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits.”



She added, “We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months… I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower.”

Hurley also clapped back at criticism of her photos in a very British way. “I think people are mean to women and I don’t think it’s how people should be," she said, "so I can’t say I am a fan of those comments, really.”

That's a proper English actor's way of saying the haters can stick it where the sun doesn't shine.

It's hard to believe anyone has an issue with Hurley's photos -- she's living proof age is just a number if you live a healthy lifestyle and feel good about yourself. Check out more examples below.