Emily Ratajkowski Faces Fierce Online Backlash For How She Holds Baby in Viral Photo

Some folks are criticizing EmRata for how she's holding her newborn son in a recent Instagram swimsuit photo.

Emily Ratajkowski's baby-holding technique in a recent Instagram post has predictably sparked plenty of criticism online.

The model, actress and new mom posed with 4-month-old son Apollo ahead of her 30th birthday in a series of IG photos, writing, "Bday eve with the dream vacation partner."

Many took issue with the one-handed manner with which EmRata held her baby across the back without supporting the head. Headline-hunting pundit Piers Morgan, a father of four, tweeted, "That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata - and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same. Happy to give you some tips if you need them."

Others piled on below Morgan's tweet. "It's like an icon for today. Look at meeeeee. Not the newborn babe, meeeee, it’s all bout meeeee and just you wait for my book on parenting whilst avoiding food,” one wrote.

“All she's worried about is showing her body off. Holding the baby like a bag of inconvenience,” another said.

It's worth noting that in the same gallery, Ratajkowski holds Apollo with both hands, giving him better support.

Others defended Ratajkowski. One Yahoo Life writer characterized the scrutiny as "mom-shaming" in an article featuring quotes from Dr. Tamar Gur, a psychiatrist and women’s health expert at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.



"All new parents are incredibly hard on themselves," Gur says. "Our biggest fear for parents is that we're not good enough and shaming does a huge disservice.”

Another Twitter user responding to Morgan wrote, "What a world we live in... Moving onto parent shaming now? Here's a novel idea... How about we focus on our own?"