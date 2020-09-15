Hailey Bieber Gets Out The Vote While Wearing Pink String Bikini

Democracy in action.
Author:
Publish date:
Hailey Baldwin (2)

Former Maxim cover model Hailey Bieber is urging her 29 million Instagram followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3--and she's doing it in a way that befits the supermodel wife of pop star Justin Bieber.

Hailey, 23, shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a pink string bikini--which Hollywood Life helpfully identifies as a $70 Tavi Top and the $70 Tavi Bottom from Frankie's Bikinis--while floating on a leopard-print pool floatie from YSL. 

Hailey drops a rare political message in the caption of her cheeky bikini pic, writing: “If you’re reading this: are you registered to vote?"

Bravo, Hailey. That's definitely going to grab more eyeballs than all those TV ads flooding the airwaves in swing states. 

Here's a look at what else the top model has been up to on the 'Gram lately:

For more on Hailey, go behind the scenes of her 2017 Maxim shoot here:

No image description