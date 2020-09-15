Hailey Bieber Gets Out The Vote While Wearing Pink String Bikini

Getty Images

Former Maxim cover model Hailey Bieber is urging her 29 million Instagram followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3--and she's doing it in a way that befits the supermodel wife of pop star Justin Bieber.

Hailey, 23, shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a pink string bikini--which Hollywood Life helpfully identifies as a $70 Tavi Top and the $70 Tavi Bottom from Frankie's Bikinis--while floating on a leopard-print pool floatie from YSL.

Hailey drops a rare political message in the caption of her cheeky bikini pic, writing: “If you’re reading this: are you registered to vote?"

Bravo, Hailey. That's definitely going to grab more eyeballs than all those TV ads flooding the airwaves in swing states.

Here's a look at what else the top model has been up to on the 'Gram lately:

