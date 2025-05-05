Heidi & Leni Klum Clap Back At Critics While Modeling Lingerie Together In Latest Campaign

The mother-daughter modeling duo are turning heads again in a scantily-clad shoot for Intimissimi.

(Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Leni Klum isn’t just following in her supermodel mom Heidi’s footsteps—she’s literally standing by her side in the latest eye-catching campaign for Intimissimi. The knockout mother-daughter duo, who were previously enlisted by the Italian lingerie brand for a Christmas-themed campaign, returned to model a set of minimalist intimates. “Another year with @intimissimi ❤️ This time with the basic collection made of silk and microfiber: minimalist, elegant and super comfortable,” Heidi captioned an Instagram slideshow of the campaign.

In a short clip, the German supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter strut toward the camera in slow motion with wide-open robes before flashing a smile at one another. “The Basic collection is everything we love,” the younger Klum added in her caption. “Clean, comfy & classy.” Most comments were supportive, with influencer Brianna Bardhi declaring the pair “most gorgeous” and other replies comprising the typical mix of “heart” and “fire” emojis. However, a more critical comment also got hundreds of likes: “This is a weird brand deal to do with your mom.”

Lame as the response may be, it’s not the first time the Klums have heard such a critique. In October 2024, another Intimissimi ad featuring Leni and Heidi filming each other on a vintage camera spawned a similar comment, “Quite strange to do this with your mum,” someone wrote on Leni’s Instagram post. “Strange she’s touching your panties,” another said.

Despite the trollish replies, neither have been shy about showing familial love on-camera—the pair’s cover for a 2021 issue of Vogue Germany, in which Heidi pecks Leni on the cheek, is still the pinned post on Leni’s Instagram feed. Leni also just appeared on the cover of Glamour Germany’s March 2025 issue, and in the accompanying interview, she revealed how she takes these exact types of reactions in stride.

“I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it,” she said. “You simply have no control over it, and you can’t focus too much on the negative. Especially if you spend a lot of time on social media, that can easily happen. But there are so many more positive reactions. Oh, and: Most of the comments are in German, and I don’t really understand many of them.”











