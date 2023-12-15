Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Model Lingerie For Holiday Campaign

Heidi’s 19-year-old daughter Leni is a rising star in the modeling industry.

(Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma)

Mother-daughter modeling duo Heidi and Leni Klum are making merry this year in a Christmas-themed ad for Intimissimi.

Donning festive red lace bras, panties, gowns and lipstick, the pair starred in a content series for the Italian lingerie brand.

The pair, who both posted a carousel on Instagram, tag-team a short rendition of the folksy German Christmas song “O Tannenbaum” as they tear into a fir tree-shaped stack of presents in the main video.

Heidi’s carousel also includes solo photos of the German supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge donning a black bra beneath and open black coat, while Leni stars as a gift herself wearing a giant bow and red lingerie in the leading image of her Instagram gallery.



Leni continues to excel as she follows in her mother’s footsteps. At just 19, the Maxim Hot 100 stunner landed an ambassadorship with Dior, having previously modeled for Michael Kors and Fila.

“I’ve always gone to work with my mom and thought, ‘This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she’s working,'” Leni told People of her decision to start modeling. “I’d jump in sometimes, and I’d play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring.”

“It’s a fun thing for her to do,” Heidi added. “She’s not afraid of cameras because she’s always come to my sets and my shows. She’s quite strong in the sense where she plays with it!”

