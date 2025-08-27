How To Get Tickets For Maxim’s Hot 100 Party In Los Angeles

A red carpet experience, runway show, and world-class entertainment celebrating the 30th anniversary of Maxim’s Hot 100.

Maxim is bringing its signature brand of high-energy heat to the West Coast to mark the Hot 100 issue’s 30th anniversary on Friday, August 29 at premier Hollywood hotspot Eden Sunset. For three decades, the Maxim Hot 100 has served as a definitive authority on global glamour and influence. This year’s event, presented by Berry Bly Productions and Teatro, promises to celebrate that reputation with an opulent, high-energy spectacle typified by Maxim parties.

Numerous celebrities, models and influencers are expected to attend, including Kendra Wilkinson, Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, Josh Henderson, and Lianne V, alongside other top figures from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and sports. On the turntables, Neon Pony, Lemon Soda Recording Artist DJ Dantz, and Greg Cerone will provide the night’s soundtrack.

Expect a full red carpet featuring photographers from Getty and other top outlets, a TikTok and Instagram-ready high-fashion showcase on The Maxim Runway, and a lively atmosphere with world-class sound and lighting, four full-service bars, VIP lounges, and a variety of sponsor activations. Tap here to get tickets now via Eventbrite.