Howard Stern Slams Joe Rogan For Taking Ivermectin Instead of COVID-19 Vaccine

"We have no time for idiots in this country anymore."

Getty Images

Howard Stern didn't directly call Joe Rogan an "idiot" over the uber-popular podcaster and UFC commentator's decision to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin horse dewormer.

But on his SiriusXM show Monday, Stern made it clear that he just doesn't understand Rogan's COVID-19 logic. He's also getting pretty disgusted with vaccine holdouts in general.

Stern has already said he thinks vaccinations against the coronavirus should be mandatory. Speaking with co-host Robin Quivers, Stern called anti-vaxxers "shitheads" who make fun of anyone who listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice even as they "take horse dewormer."

Rogan said he took Ivermectin--a highly controversial drug used to treat parasites in horses that the FDA has warned against using as COVID-19 treatment--along with several other medications after testing positive for coronavirus. Rogan quickly recovered and responded to critics of his decision, even wondering aloud if he should sue CNN over its coverage of his chosen COVID treatment.

This caught Stern's attention. The "King of All Media" said that he "heard Joe Rogan was saying 'what are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.'"

"Well," continued Stern, "a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?"

Stern added: “We have no time for idiots in this country anymore,” Stern said. “We don’t want you. We want you to all either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your COVID.

"Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go fuck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

Being Howard Stern, he had to find more lines to cross, so he also pointed out how supposedly "anti-science" people paranoid about COVID vaccines often change their tune once they become gravely ill.

"There’s never been one that said ‘I’m so glad I refused,'" Stern said, "'I'm so happy that I can’t breathe. This is a wonderful way to die, it was worth it because I didn’t take the vaccine.'"

In the end, while Stern didn't specify the comment to Joe Rogan, he certainly made his stand on anti-vaxxers crystal clear. Listen to Stern's comments in the video above.