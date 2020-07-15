5 Ways To Upgrade Your Pandemic Lifestyle

Courtesy of T1

With coronavirus cases surging around the nation, it's more important than ever to stay safe and healthy, both mentally and physically. From personal safety items to things that will help keep you sane at home, here are five simple ways to upgrade your pandemic lifestyle.

Personal Safety

To keep yourself and the people around you safe, wearing a mask and cleaning your hands are two of the most important things you can do. Score Hand Sanitizer Spray from GreenSupply.com. It features 75% alcohol by volume, aloe vera extract and is made without some of the harsh chemicals found in other brands. The TSA-approved travel size bottles are perfect for your next trip, and fits easily in your pocket. Need a quality mask? Pick up a KN95 Mask, also from GreenSupply.com. KN95 masks have the “95” in their name as they offer 95% filtration, much like N95 masks. These non-medical masks are approved for the general public and feature comfortable ear straps.

Physical Fitness

Gyms are reopening in some areas, and you can always exercise outside (if you maintain proper social distancing), but if you want to stay fit at home, check out Interactive Fitness Equipment from Peloton. The Peloton craze has been sweeping the nation during the pandemic, with many athletes and celebrities steaming rides and posting results. While these aren’t cheap and require a monthly subscription, Peloton is the gold standard for in-home fitness with live workouts that fit your schedule. Another great option is taking Yoga Classes from Alo Moves. Yoga and meditation can help you stay healthy in body and mind, and Alo offers classes for all skill levels that you can take from the comfort of your living room. With monthly and yearly plans available, you can try it out and see how you like it before making a long-term commitment.

Entertainment

Binge on Movies and TV shows from the comfort of your couch with Netflix. If you haven’t heard of Netflix, you might just waking up from a coma (in which case, you might want to go back to sleep). With thousands of titles of classic and original content streaming from your TV, phone or pretty much any other device, Netflix can keep you entertained for months. For Audio Books, download the popular Audible app. Are you one of those people who would rather listen to a book than read it, or are just too busy to finish reading books? Amazon's Audible boasts thousands of titles with top-tier narrators that can help you check some of the titles off your book backlog list. If you're a Kindle user, you can even switch back and forth between the audiobook and ebook seamlessly from the app.

Food Delivery

Unless you have an underground bunker filled with rice and beans, you're going to have to restock at some point. While grocery stores have remained open throughout the pandemic, getting food and other supplies delivered to your door has never been easier. For Grocery Deliveries, Instacart lets you shop for groceries from a wide variety of local supermarkets and big-box stores without having to open unique accounts for each. Most stores offer same day delivery, so you can know that you are getting what you need quickly. For Restaurant Deliveries, try DoorDash. If you don’t feel like cooking, and crave a meal from one of your favorite restaurants, download the DoorDash app to get access to hundreds of take-out meals in your area.

Romance

Being stuck with your significant other for an extended period of time is bound to strain any relationship. Show that you care--and add a little romance--with Flower Deliveries from Urban Stems. Whether you're looking for something simple, or a completely modern and unique design, there is something for you at Urban Stems. An innovator in the flower space, they offer flowers, plants, gifts or even recurring subscriptions for monthly delivery. With a focus on sustainability and fast delivery options, check out Urban Stems to add a little beauty from the outside world to your home. Looking for a spicier gift? Lingerie from 3Wishes.com will help you change up the same old routine. 3Wishes.com has thousands of lingerie styles in stock and ready to ship to your home. From a bra and panties set to bedroom costumes, there's something here for everyone to get excited about.