Israeli Model Yael Shelbia Is 2020's 'Most Beautiful' Woman In The World

Move over Thylane Blondeau. Yael Shelbia is on her way, especially now that T.C. Candler has placed the 19-year-old model and actress atop its 2020 list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the world.

Like all Israeli youth, Shelbia has mandatory military service and is currently in that country's Air Force. She did tell the Times of Israel that she has "never come first at anything" and this honor is "very nice."

Shelbia is getting plenty of work but she already made it to the gossip pages in her native country and the US because she is reportedly seeing Brandon Korff, the 30-something grandson of late billionaire Sumner Redstone. Korff was asked to leave Israel for violating COVID-19-related quarantine rules while visiting her in the Spring of 2020.

TC Candler has been partnering with The Independent Critics to publish its annual Most Beautiful Faces list since 1990. They cull from thousands of celebrity images to find the winners, seeking to, according to Candler, "put together a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty. Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face."

Yael Shelbia, who has modeled for KM earbuds and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty makeup, is in good company—past top selections from Candler include Maxim faves like Lindsay Lohan, Gal Gadot, and Marion Cotillard.

Get acquainted with Yael Shelbia with selections from her Instagram below. We're pretty sure you'll be seeing a lot more of her.