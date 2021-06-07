Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos is Flying Into Space on Blue Origin Rocket Next Month

The Amazon founder is set to travel to the edge of space in July.
Author:
Publish date:

If all goes as planned, Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, 57, will soon become the world's first space billionaire. Okay, maybe that makes it sound like he'll live there. That isn't the case — at least not yet. 

After all, Bezos' announcement of his pending trip into the cosmos made it sound like he might be okay with that. In an Instagram post published Monday (see above), Bezos wrote, "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space."

Jeff Bezos presenting Blue Origin and Blue Moon capsule.

"On July 20th," the caption continued, "I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."

CNN has more:

If all goes according to plan, Bezos — he world's richest person with a net worth of $187 billion — will be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology that he's poured millions into developing. 

Not even Elon Musk, whose SpaceX builds rockets powerful enough to enter orbit around Earth, has announced plans to travel to space aboard one of his companies human-worthy crew capsules. 

British billionaire Richard Branson, whose own space company, Virgin Galactic, is planning on conducting flights to suborbital space for ultra-wealthy thrill seekers and competing directly with Blue Origin. Branson has long said he would be among the first passengers aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane, but that flight is expected to take place later in 2021.

This first human flight in Blue Origin's six-seat New Shepard capsule will actually shoot to the very edge of space, CNN reports. The flight is expected to last 11 minutes and reach an altitude of 60 miles.

Jeff_Bezos_Pad

According to BlueOrigin.com, New Shepard was named "after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space," and it is a "reusable suborbital rocket system designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line – the internationally recognized boundary of space."

The Kármán line is named after Hungarian-American physicist Theodore von Kármán, who wrote that at 57 miles above the Earth, the relationship between aerodynamic lift and centrifugal force flips, "because there is no longer any air to contribute lift: only centrifugal force prevails."

According to  Kármán, that line marks the border between air "owned" by nations and "free space."

Blue Origin is auctioning one seat on New Shepard to the highest bidder, and the latest bidding as of Monday morning was climbing toward $3 million.

While Bezos has mentioned his interest in space many times — it's worth noting he always traced it to age 5, and that would've been 1969 for the billionaire, the year man first set foot on the Moon — he has never really addressed making the trip himself till now. 

Bezos has also indicated his interest in space is in part based on his fear that "we will eventually end up with a civilization of stasis, which" he says he finds "very demoralizing."

It's hard to disagree with his point, but perhaps someone in his orbit will let Jeff Bezos know it's okay to admit he's taking this ride because it's fun, too. 

The Bezos brothers and four other lucky folks take off for the edge of infinity on July 20, 2021.

No image description

batman-trailer-screengrab
Entertainment

Michael Keaton's New Batman Costume Revealed by 'The Flash' Director

Fish House Live Texas Bourbon Promo
Food & Drink

Top Texas Bartenders Compete For Bourbon Punch Supremacy at 'Fish House Punch' Event

Jeff Bezos presenting Blue Origin and Blue Moon capsule.
News

Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos is Flying Into Space on Blue Origin Rocket Next Month

mayweather-v-paul-GettyImages-1233311927
Sports

What's Next For Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul After They Go the Distance in Boxing Exhibition

Teyana Taylor Split 2
News

Sexiest Woman Alive: Teyana Taylor Is Maxim's 2021 'Hot 100' Cover Star

Formula 1 The Impossible Collection Promo 2 Lewis Hamilton
Sports

A Look Back at Formula 1's Most Memorable Moments

TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun Promo
Travel

Here's a High-Rolling First Look Inside Tao Nightlife Empire's Latest Casino Location

Kris Lindahl Promo
News

Kris Lindahl Made Himself the (Literal) Poster Child for the Power of Branding. Now He’s Sharing His Secrets.

mayweather-v-paul-weigh-in-GettyImages-1322006778
Sports

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Weigh-In Goes Off the Rails With Crazy Smack Talk