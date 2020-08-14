Josephine Skriver Is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2020 Rookie of the Year

Getty Images

The votes are in, and Josephine Skriver is officially the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. Online voters helped the Danish supermodel and Maxim Hot 100 beauty emerge victorious pool of seven other hopefuls, including Kim Riekenberg, Brooks Nader and Valentina Sampaio—SI Swim's first openly transgender model.

"WE DID IT! I am in tears as I write this. Subskrivers, Raider Nation, my family and friends... you did this!" the proud Las Vegas Raiders fan wrote. "I can’t thank you enough supporting me in my ongoing journey. You are always there for through all of my ups and downs and I consider you guys family. There is no me without you."

After dedicating her title as the bikini-clad mag's top newcomer to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Skriver courteously tagged the seven other rookies.

"How stunning are all of you. You are all trailblazers and beams of sunlight! Sports Illustrated.. thank you for making me feel like a queen, for empowering women, and for allowing me to be apart of the best family that there is."

Celebrate Skriver's SI accomplishment with 10 more of her greatest recent 'grams below: