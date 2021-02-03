World Series Flasher Julia Rose Arrested for 'Hollyboob' Sign Prank

Julia Rose—the headline-grabbing influencer who famously flashed her breasts during a live broadcast of the 2019 World Series—wound up in handcuffs after her latest publicity stunt.

Rose and five others were arrested for changing LA's iconic Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob." On Twitter, the nipple-freeing provocateur posted footage of her arrest as well as the actual stunt, which involved casting a "B" over the "W" and adding a vertical white dash to the "D."

Though Rose's clip somewhat dramatically set to the Cops theme "Bad Boys" by Inner Circle, Rose and her associates were just charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released, reports the New York Post.

In addition to generating buzz, Rose said she pulled the prank to protest Instagram banning her accounts. She's also founder of the online title ShagMag.

“This was to show them that I still have a voice,” she told the Daily Mail. “My business for ShagMag with almost one million followers also got disabled this year due to nudity, but I’m not doing anything more than what Playboy is doing so I think they’re discriminating against my accounts.”

She also posted photos of herself giving the double bird in a black ShagMag-branded crop top with her "Hollyboob" sign in the background.

“guys…. I finally fixed the Hollywood Sign,” she captioned the snap.

YouTube star Jack Tenney was also busted. He told the Mail that the banning of Rose's content motivated him to help.

“She inspired people with her content and Facebook didn’t give her any warning or anything and just took away her entire livelihood. It will make you lose sleep,” he told the Mail.

Apparently, their "Hollyboob" plan had been in the works for months.

“We tried pulling it off twice in October,” Rose told the UK tabloid. “The first time we had two giant tarps that weighed 200 pounds each that we tried going uphill with. So we nixed that idea and decided to go from the top down.”

“I think our biggest win was changing the D into a B with a small tarp,” Tenney added. “We had a good time and we just tried to do it as quick as we could and had to improvise a bit.”

Initial reports erroneously claimed that the stunt was executed to raise awareness for breast cancer—not Rose's plight on social media. But Tenney characterized the mix-up as a happy accident.

“At the very least, we couldn’t be more happy for the cause that it has become about based upon today’s headlines," he told the Mail. "I’ll take all the positive out of that."