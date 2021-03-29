Model Kara Del Toro Drops Exclusive 10-Photo NFT With Stunning Instagram Post

"I wanted to be able to share a one of a kind collectible art piece with you through this new digital format."

Kara Del Toro is cashing in on the NFT craze with a one-of-one art capsule featuring 10 stunning photos.

If this is the first you're hearing of the popular new form of cryptocurrency, "NFT" is an acronym for "Non-Fungible Token." While most other cryptos like Bitcoin are mutually interchangeable, an NFT possesses a unique encrypted ID, making it irreplaceable.

"I just dropped my first NFT!" the Maxim-featured beauty wrote on Instagram alongside a "siren" emoji. "The owner of this token will get a folder of UNLOCKABLE never before seen photos."

"Modeling and digital content creation is a passion of mine and something I see as an art form. I wanted to be able to share a one of a kind collectible art piece with you through this new digital format," she added.

NFTs are currently exploding in popularity across the digital landscape. Kings of Leon was first band to launch an album as an NFT with the release of When You See Yourself, while The Mars House recently sold for $500,000 as the first piece of NFT real estate.

Del Toro is selling her NFT on crypto collectible retailer Opensea using Ethereum, which was trading for $1,577.81 per coin at the time of publication.

Click here to learn more about the model's NFT or place a bid, and take a look at Del Toro's free Instagram content below: