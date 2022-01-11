Kendall Jenner Addresses ‘Inappropriate’ Bridesmaid Dress She Wore to BFF’s Wedding

“How to upstage the bride 101.”

(Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner’s barely-there bridesmaid dress might have incensed a few IG commenters, but apparently the bride herself fully approved of the unconventionally racy gown.

Alongside fellow supermodel Bella Hadid, Jenner served as a bridesmaid at BFF Lauren Perez’s wedding in November, the New York Post reports. For the reception, Jenner changed into a black Monot dress, the top of which shows way more skin than fabric.

Perez clearly approved of the look, as she included two stunning shots of Jenner when recapping her “greatest night of 2021” on Instagram.

But some keyboard warriors tried to rain on Perez’s parade by chastising Jenner for donning such a revealing outfit.

“Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you,” one person commented.

“So disrespectful to wear this. In every photo you see her, not the bride,” another complained. A third added, “How to upstage the bride 101.”

Before Perez turned comments off, she assured followers that she “loved” the gown, according to the Post. Jenner even added, “Obvi asked for your approval in advance too.”

Thankfully, the replies to Perez’s most recent post celebrating her 30th birthday were much kinder.

“Welcome to the best decade yet,” said fashion designer Sami Miro. Commenting on Perez’s see-through Aya Muse top, singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark added, “yer pretty tho.”

Meanwhile, Jenner has been relatively quiet on the ‘gram in 2022. She’s dropped just two posts so far this year, both of which promote her own 818 Tequila brand, named for her home area code in LA.

“From the agaves we grow, to the production of the bottle, sustainability and transparency of our supply chain was our core focus,” Jenner says on the brand’s website.

“We feel a great sense of responsibility and pride to have a positive impact on individuals, communities, and the environment. We’ve had so many magical nights drinking 818 and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”