Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire, According to Forbes

“Not bad for a girl with no talent.”
Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire at age 40. 

Forbes has been tracking the reality TV star, mega-influencer and entrepreneur's wealth and career trajectory since 2011. Now the financial mag estimates her fortune has finally cracked 10 figures, up from $780 million in October. 

Kardashian hit the lofty monetary benchmark largely due to the success of two businesses. On the heels of half-sister Kylie Jenner's booming Kylie Cosmetics makeup line, she founded KKW Beauty in 2017. Both companies employed a similar strategy involving a direct-to-consumer business model and reliance on social media marketing. 

An initial product launch of 300,000 contour kits sold out within two hours. The next year, KKW Beauty was making around $100 million in revenue with expanded offerings including eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances. 

"It’s the first time I've moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner," she told Forbes in 2017, when she announced her cosmetics line.

In 2020, Kardashian sold 20 percent of KKW beauty for $200 million to Coty, the same cosmetics conglomerate that acquired a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics and triggered stories about Jenner's $1 billion net worth. While Forbes now-famously revoked Jenner's billionaire status,  it reports Kardashian's remaining 72-percent stake in KKW Beauty is worth around $500 million. 

But she's also a majority stakeholder and founder of $500 million shapeware brand Skims. A conservative valuation of her share would be around $225 million, Forbes reports. For those keeping track, she's up to $925 million. 

The remaining millions were made through a combination of Keeping Up With the Kardashians paychecks, endorsement deals, and blue chip investments in stocks including Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas that her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West gifted her for Christmas in 2017. 

As Kardashian captioned a screenshot of her first Forbes cover in 2016, "Not bad for a girl with no talent."

