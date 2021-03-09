Social Media Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Calls Out Instagram for Double Standards on Content

"Imagine watching dude-owned companies posting bodies of women but women can't post their own same bodies."

Lindsey Pelas isn't happy with what she sees as glaring double standards in Instagram's content management process.

The social media-famous model and Eyes Up Here podcast host took to Twitter to voice her objections with the same platform that, at an earlier time, helped internet celebrities build massive followings and connect with fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Pelas began by retweeting a statement from fellow bombshell Laura Lux, who wrote, "Doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me that onlyfans themselves can have an instagram account but if i say the word onlyfans in an instagram caption the pic gets deleted for violating terms lmao."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Pelas added, "It's almost as if content was never offensive but women gaining financial freedom was. #FuckDigitalMisogny."

What followed was a series of poignant tweets on the topic, one of which accused Instagram of allowing male-run companies to post images of women while removing similar images of female content creators who are simply posting photos of themselves.

"Imagine watching dude-owned companies posting bodies of women but women can't post their own same bodies," Pelas tweeted. "I've actually seen people REPOST playboys own posts and their taken down lmfao. Elitist, sexist and boring."

The former Maxim Hot 100 beauty also clarified that she's not asking for anyone to "bend the rules in favor of women," but to enforce fair and consistent guidelines.

"On the surface it's protecting people from 'explicit content' on the inside," Pelas continued. "Its blocking financial freedom of an already marginalized group, disenfranchising from doing the same business the opposite sex can do and a blatant display of unequal rights and unfair competition."

"How many rappers have posted literal vaginas on their lives and not gotten accounts deleted?" Pelas added, presumably in reference to Cardi B (allegedly) flashing nudity on Instagram. "How many times has playboy plainly stated to swipe up for NSFW content?"

"Why do we watch women opportunities suffer while we allow other groups to use our bodies with no consequence?" Pelas concluded.

She's not the only one who's fed up with the 'gram's handling of its own guidelines.

In a previous Maxim.com story featuring Tahlia Paris's Super Bowl LV-themed striptease shorts—versions of which had to be edited for Instagram—commercial and music video director Chris Applebaum spoke about how the content-creating community is largely displeased with the platform.

"I can’t think of a single model or content creator that’s happy with Instagram at the moment. Instagram has started removing posts in such an arbitrary way that it’s entire unclear what their guidelines actually are," said Applebaum.

"For instance, I have a friend who had a post of her beautifully-plated dinner reported. No nudity or suggestive comment in the caption, just crispy duck confit with sautéed sweet corn and pear mostarda. It’s ludicrous."