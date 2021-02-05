Watch Tahlia Paris Root For Chiefs In Sizzling Super Bowl LV Striptease Video

The "Too Hot for Bumble" beauty is pulling for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs.

If you harbored any skepticism regarding Tahlia Paris's hunch that she was banned from Bumble for being "too hot," prepare to be persuaded.

The LA-based model and former Playboy Cybergirl of the Year is the Kansas City Chiefs' hottest fan in a pair of Super Bowl LV-themed videos, debuting exclusively above. Regular readers might even be able to peg their smooth slow-mo and eye-catching closeups to commercial and music video director Chris Applebaum, creator of food-centric thirst trap video series EATS.

While these videos are devoid of wings, pizza or other Super Bowl snacks, she does pour a Michelob Ultra into a strategically-placed game day mug as Luke Combs croons the chorus of "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

As for the Patrick Mahomes jersey, the SoCal-bred beauty doesn't have allegiance to either Super Bowl team, so Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell victim to the fate of a coin flip.

Unlike Applebaum's past EATS installments, Maxim.com is the only place you'll see these two exact clips before tamer edits are uploaded to Instagram. Reason being: The photography-centric social media site is cracking down hard on even totally innocuous content.

"I can’t think of a single model or content creator that’s happy with Instagram at the moment. Instagram has started removing posts in such an arbitrary way that it’s entire unclear what their guidelines actually are," says Applebaum, who has also directed more than 300 music videos for the likes of Rihanna, Jay-Z and Demi Lovato.

"For instance, I have a friend who had a post of her beautifully-plated dinner reported. No nudity or suggestive comment in the caption, just crispy duck confit with sautéed sweet corn and pear mostarda. It’s ludicrous."

Unsurprisingly, Paris and Applebaum are among the many content creators who've flocked to subscription-based service OnlyFans, where they're free from any restrictions or fear of being unjustly reported.

That's not to say that the EATS IG channel isn't still bringing some seriously mouth-watering heat. But if you want the raciest edit of Paris' Super Bowl-themed shoot —sans-jersey and thong—consider supporting her on OnlyFans.

Oh, and #GoChiefs.