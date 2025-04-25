Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Joanne Larkey, Cassie Tingley, Lorelei Rose Taylor, Ariel Anton & Sonya

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Left: Sonya, Middle: Joanne Larkey, Right: Cassie Tingley)

The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and this week’s Friday Features lineup of standout Maxim Cover Girl competition models is bringing serious fire. Meanwhile, in the world of Maxim Cover Girl—big things are happening. The sizzling Hot Girl Summer competition is officially in the hands of our panel of pro judges, who will ultimately crown the queen. And just launched: Maxim Elegance—our newest, most sophisticated showdown yet, with one stunning twist. The winner? She’s going international. Want in on the action? Sign up for a Maxim VIP account and vote for your favorites. Because beauty like this deserves a front-row seat—and so do you.

Joanne Larkey (@joanne.larkey)

(Joanne Larkey)

This Minnesota stunner is a full-time student diving headfirst into Business Administration, Entrepreneurial Studies, and Social Media—because why master one when you can dominate all three? Taking the global business and digital marketing world by storm—with a passport in one hand and a vision board in the other—is her endgame. Fresh off modeling camp, Larkey’s already perfected her pose, polished her personal brand, and proven she’s got the discipline of a pro.

Cassie Tingley (@thugmomogreal)

(Cassie Tingley)

When you’ve got 1.2 million followers hanging on your every post, the spotlight isn’t new—it’s home. Cassie Tingley, a.k.a. ThugMomOG, and her husband Ethan have built a social media empire, and now she’s bringing that same fire to the Hot Girl Summer finals. Yep, she’s one of the last 13 models standing—and standing tall. This Colorado queen loves to rep the red, white and blue. She’s a wife, mom, content creator and comedian with a sharp wit and a bookshelf full of thrillers.

Lorelei Rose Taylor (@loreleirosetaylor)

(Lorelei Rose Taylor)

Meet Lorelei Rose Taylor—a Texas-born, New York-raised, LA-based singer/songwriter who just traded her 9-to-5 for a full-time pursuit of the music that moves her. Now earning a coveted interview with the judges in our Maxim Cover Girl competition, Taylor is more than just a pretty face—she’s an artist. Her latest project? “A visceral soundscape colliding with dive bar noir and cosmic ache.” With a darker, sharper edge and a purpose you can feel in every note, Taylor is sure to find fame.

Ariel Anton (@thearielanton)

(Ariel Anton)

Crowned Mrs. USA Prime Ambassador 2024, Ariel Anton is also an entrepreneur, esthetician, blogger, and all-around boss babe. This Milwaukee/Chicago powerhouse is on a mission to celebrate confidence, beauty, and unapologetic strength. A foodie with a sharp palette, she’s got the inside scoop on the hottest spots dishing out flavor bombs across the Midwest. And when it comes to passion, hers runs deep—especially when supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a cause close to her heart.

(Sonya)

Crown in sight and compassion in her corner, Sonya is riding into the Maxim spotlight with purpose. Repping Rescue City, this mental health advocate and animal lover is the real deal—warm, driven, and ready to make waves. By day, she runs a small-batch sweets business that’s as irresistible as she is. By night? You’ll find her lost in poetry, flipping through the latest binge-able novel or catching a vibe with a new indie band. A gym-goer, bookworm, and shutterbug, Sonya’s just as comfortable behind the lens as she is lighting it up.