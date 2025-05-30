Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Rachel Pizzolato, Hesed Cid, Jayme Lee, Kira Haught & Rose Consalvo

“Friday Features” spotlights standout 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition contenders.

(Clockwise from top left: Rachel Pizzolato, Kira Haught, Rose Consalvo, Jayme Lee, Hesed Cid)

Summer just got a whole lot hotter. Maxim Cover Girl is back with the second edition of its steamy Hot Girl Summer competition—and this time, the heat comes with an island breeze courtesy of Barbados. Models are invited to join for a shot at glory, glam and tropical paradise. Think golden beaches, Caribbean nights and a chance to shine in the spotlight of Maxim’s elite. Want in? Head to covergirl.maxim.com to sign up. Discover the prizes that come with owning the summer here.

Feast your eyes on this week’s Friday Feature—five stunning models who are turning heads and climbing the ranks in our competitions. With every vote, their fan base grows—and so does the heat. Think one of them has what it takes to claim the crown? Join the action by creating your Maxim VIP account and casting your vote. Your favorite model could be the next Maxim star.

Rachel Pizzolato (@beautyandbrainswithatwist)

(Rachel Pizzolato)

Kicking things off is the unstoppable Rachel Pizzolato—a jaw-dropping fusion of elegance, intelligence, and edge. With 2.4 million Instagram followers, this model-actress-inventor-scientist (yes, really) is more than a pretty face—she’s an award-winning force of nature. She can swap a car’s oil without breaking a sweat or make you laugh mid-scroll. A passionate animal welfare advocate with a heart as golden as her résumé, Pizzolate is redefining what it means to be the total package.

Hesed Cid (@h.e.s.e.d)

(Hesed Cid)

Next up is Hesed Cid—a style chameleon who impresses whether she’s dressed to the nines or keeping it low-key. Equal parts glam and grit, Cid is a talented makeup artist and brand ambassador with a flair for fashion and a passport full of inspiration. She draws creative fire from global cultures and fresh experiences, bringing a unique edge to everything she does. From ice skating to cosplay, Cid is all about self-expression—with serious style to match.

Jayme Lee (@jaymemarie114)

(Jayme Lee)

Don’t let the small-town zip code fool you—Jayme Lee is a powerhouse wrapped in lace and ambition. This boudoir bombshell balances high-voltage sensuality with the heart of a hero. She’s a full-time nurse, a proud mom of three, and somehow still finds time to absolutely light up the camera. Sweet with a serious kick of spice, Lee’s the kind of woman who owns every room she enters—and she’s coming for the crown with a dream as big as her heart.

Kira Haught (@kir.a_2006)

(Kira Haught)

Meet Kira Haught—a rising star with grace, grit, and a whole lot of soul. A licensed cosmetologist by trade and a model-in-the-making by passion, Haught brings a fresh energy to every frame. She’s a natural when suspended midair in her silk aerialist classes, but also loves getting lost in a good book. Her heart beats strongest for Rescue City, a cause close to home—Haught grew up surrounded by dogs and believes every pup deserves a forever home and a full, happy life

Rose Consalvo (@rosethezen)

(Rose Consalvo)

Unpredictable in all the right ways, Rose Consalvo is a multitalented muse with a flair for the unforgettable. Whether she’s lighting up the stage with improv and stand-up, captivating in a burlesque show, or leading a zen-filled yoga class, Consalvo knows how to own every moment. With time spent living in New Zealand, she brings a worldly, “down under” perspective—and a love for the unexpected. From belting it out at karaoke to chasing creative sparks behind the lens, Consalvo lives for moments that stir the soul and spark the imagination.