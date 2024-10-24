Maxim Is Hosting Halloween Parties In Miami, Los Angeles & Dallas

Get your tickets now for the hottest Halloween parties of the year.

Oct 24, 2024
(Maxim/Made Special/VIP Nightlife)

Maxim is hosting sexy-yet-spooky Halloween soirees in three destination cities. VIP musical acts and hosts, alluring costumed attendees, and VIP hospitality await at the hottest Maxim Halloween parties in Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas. If 2023’s Maxim Halloween parties are any indication, you definitely don’t want to miss our frightful festivities this year—get your tickets ASAP below.

Los Angeles – LEVEL 8 – Thursday, October 24

TICKETS

Los Angeles – LEVEL 8 – Friday, October 25

TICKETS

Miami – Hyde Beach At SLS South Beach – Thursday, October 31

TICKETS

Dallas – Altitude At W Dallas – Friday, November 1

TICKETS

