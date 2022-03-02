Meet Chaney Jones—Kanye West’s Kim Kardashian Lookalike Gal Pal

Kanye’s Instagram model squeeze is a dead ringer for Kim K.

(Getty Images)

Kanye West’s new flame looks awfully familiar. The billionaire rapper, Yeezy mogul and subject of Netflix’s new documentary series Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy recently shared a paparazzi photo showing him alongside model Chaney Jones.

As others have noted, Jones bears a striking resemblance to West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Because the original caption referred to Jones as West’s “new boo,” many assume West’s reposting effectively confirms the new relationship.

According to People, Jones has reciprocated the love on her own Instagram by adding a photo of her and the Donda 2 artist to her Instagram Stories alongside a black heart emoji.

The New York Post reports that Jones is currently pursuing a master’s degree in counseling from a private university in Delaware while serving as the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioral Health.

“I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone,” she shared via her work bio. “Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you.”

Jones is also followed by a fair number of the celebs, including DJ Khaled, T.I., and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The budding romance comes as West is embroiled in divorce proceedings with Kardashian. People adds that West filed recently filed an objection to Kardashian’s latest filing, in which she accused West of spreading “misinformation” on social media regarding their “private family matters and co-parenting.” (In case you missed it, Ye has been tormenting Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, for weeks on social media.)

A hearing scheduled for this week is expected determine whether Kardashian will be granted her request to be declared legally single.

Best of luck!