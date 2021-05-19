Meet Lingerie Model and Beauty Influencer Louisa Warwick
From styling behind the scenes to modeling for top brands like Calvin Klein to launching her own PR firm, Louisa Warwick knows every facet of the industry.
The British beauty dons an array of elegant lingerie in these exclusive photos, but she kicked off her career as a stylist for a London production company.
After a friend suggested she pursue a career in modeling, Warwick moved to New York City, where she was signed by Wilhelmina (though she's now repped by Elite Model Management) and graduated from NYU's Sports Management Program.
After modeling for Guess, L'oreal and Laura Geller, the brainy beauty founded her own marketing, advertising and PR company, the Social Acceleration Group, in 2019.
"I think working [in modeling and PR] simultaneously gives my work week a busy but healthy balance," she says.
"Working with the SAG team stimulates my entrepreneurial side, whereas modeling is a creative outlet that challenges me in other ways."
If you weren't already impressed, Warwick is also a competitive athlete who's completed the New York Marathon in a seriously quick 3 hours and 23 minutes.
Get to know Warwick even better below via these selections from her Instagram feed: