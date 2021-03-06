Megan Thee Stallion Strips Down For 'Hot Girl' Calvin Klein Lingerie Campaign

"In high school, I would definitely wear my pants a little low sometimes so that people could see my Calvin Klein underwear."

Megan Thee Stallion is the new "Hot Girl" face of Calkin Klein's latest underwear campaign. The "WAP" rapper models an array of bras and briefs in the monochromatic shots lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

One shows Megan Thee Stallion pulling down denim jeans to show off the label's white modern cotton thong and matching bralette. In another pair of pics, the "Southside Forever Freestyle" artist poses in a pair of black tops and bottoms, one of which is branded, "Calvin Klein CK One."

In a new interview with Vogue, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she's longtime Calvin Klein fan.

"I really liked that swag in the early 90s, when I would see the old campaigns for the jeans or the Calvin Klein underwear and bras. When I grew up, I was like, ‘one day, I want to [model for Calvin Klein]—I don’t know how I’m gonna do it, but I want to do it.'"

"In high school, I would definitely wear my pants a little low sometimes so that people could see my Calvin Klein underwear," she added. "And to be a part of it now as Megan Thee Stallion, I'm like, wow, things really come full circle."

She's joined by several Blank Canvas cast members, including actor/musician Anthony Ramos, futurist/activist Janaya Future Khan, actor Jacob Elordi, musician Koffee, skate collective Queer Skate LA, singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama, musician/skateboarder Sage Elsesser, and dancer Vinson Fraley, Complex reports.

Visit Calvin Klein's website to browse the full collection.