Megan Thee Stallion Strips Down For 'Hot Girl' Calvin Klein Lingerie Campaign

"In high school, I would definitely wear my pants a little low sometimes so that people could see my Calvin Klein underwear."
Author:
Publish date:
Megan Thee Stallion x Calvin Klein Hot Girl

Megan Thee Stallion is the new "Hot Girl" face of Calkin Klein's latest underwear campaign. The "WAP" rapper models an array of bras and briefs in the monochromatic shots lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. 

One shows Megan Thee Stallion pulling down denim jeans to show off the label's white modern cotton thong and matching bralette. In another pair of pics, the "Southside Forever Freestyle" artist poses in a pair of black tops and bottoms, one of which is branded, "Calvin Klein CK One."

In a new interview with Vogue, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she's longtime Calvin Klein fan. 

"I really liked that swag in the early 90s, when I would see the old campaigns for the jeans or the Calvin Klein underwear and bras. When I grew up, I was like, ‘one day, I want to [model for Calvin Klein]—I don’t know how I’m gonna do it, but I want to do it.'"

"In high school, I would definitely wear my pants a little low sometimes so that people could see my Calvin Klein underwear," she added. "And to be a part of it now as Megan Thee Stallion, I'm like, wow, things really come full circle."

She's joined by several Blank Canvas cast members, including actor/musician Anthony Ramos, futurist/activist Janaya Future Khan, actor Jacob Elordi, musician Koffee, skate collective Queer Skate LA, singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama, musician/skateboarder Sage Elsesser, and dancer Vinson Fraley, Complex reports. 

Visit Calvin Klein's website to browse the full collection. 

No image description

Megan Thee Stallion Calvin Klein Hot Girl Promo
Style

Megan Thee Stallion Strips Down For 'Hot Girl' Calvin Klein Lingerie Campaign

Kings of Leon Promo
Entertainment

Kings of Leon Is First Band to Release Album as NFT Cryptocurrency

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Promo
Rides

Indian Motorcycle Unleashes Its Most Exclusive Bike Yet—The All-New Chieftain Elite

Woodford Reserve 2021 Kentucky Derby Promo
Food & Drink

Woodford Reserve's New Kentucky Derby Bottle Features Art By a Former Pro Baseball Player

Tara Marie Promo Split
News

Maxim Influencer of the Week: Tara Marie

eddie-murphy-amazon-prime
Entertainment

'Coming 2 America': Will Eddie Murphy Comedy Sequel Be Amazon's Most-Watched Movie This Month?

2020 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Runnersup Split Promo
News

Meet The Maxim Cover Girl Competition Runners-Up

G-Shock Kachi Iro Promo
Style

Casio's G-Shock Honors Samurai Tradition With Luxe MR-G Watch

samsung-flatscreen
Gear

Samsung Unveils 2021 TV Lineup at 'Unbox and Discover' Event