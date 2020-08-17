Meet 2020 'Maxim Cover Girl' Competition Winner Jessica Carter

She wins a $25,000 grand prize and will be featured on an upcoming Maxim magazine cover.

Courtesy

It's official: Jessica Carter is the 2020 Maxim Cover Girl competition winner. She edged out thousands of other models to win a $25,000 prize and be featured on an upcoming Maxim magazine cover, thanks to the help of dedicated voters who participated in the annual online competition.

Courtesy

Courtesy

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Big thanks to all the contestants and voters who participated in this year's Maxim Cover Girl competition. Congratulations, Jessica!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website