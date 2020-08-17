Meet 2020 'Maxim Cover Girl' Competition Winner Jessica Carter
She wins a $25,000 grand prize and will be featured on an upcoming Maxim magazine cover.
It's official: Jessica Carter is the 2020 Maxim Cover Girl competition winner. She edged out thousands of other models to win a $25,000 prize and be featured on an upcoming Maxim magazine cover, thanks to the help of dedicated voters who participated in the annual online competition.
Big thanks to all the contestants and voters who participated in this year's Maxim Cover Girl competition. Congratulations, Jessica!